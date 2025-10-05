“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026

After taking Intro to Journalism her freshman year, Lila Boroujerdi ’26 was drawn to Inklings as a way to explore her passion for writing.

“I’ve always loved writing about people and hearing their stories,” Boroujerdi said.

Outside of journalism, Boroujerdi pursues her interest in civics by participating in Civic Leaders of America (CLA), a non-profit organization where she serves as the Northeast region’s Lieutenant Governor.

“It took a lot of hard work to earn that title,” she said. “It takes up a lot of my time [and] civics is something I’m very passionate about.”