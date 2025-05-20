Girls’ golf swings their way to 6th in state

Photo taken from @staples.girlsgolf on Instagram Varsity team members and Coach driving in a golf cart around the course before falling to Trumbull on May 8.

With hard work, skill and a whole lot of drive, the Staples girls’ golf team climbed their way up to sixth in the state.

So, what is this dream team’s secret to their victories and success? Well, the team heavily focuses on and caters to the mental health of all team members, taking many mental health classes throughout the season. A sharp mind is the key to the team’s success.

“Our team worked towards this ranking by staying positive,” Lucy Hill ’27 said. “We practice not only on the course, but also off the course with mental health classes to keep a good mindset since golf is a very mental sport.”

Mental performance coach Rhodie Lorenz leads these mental health classes frequently.

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the sport and to let one bad shot affect the rest of the hole,” team captain Lauren Clementi ’25 said, “but having our mindset changed by these mental health classes has definitely helped us.”

The team has tough competition, but overall, their positive attitudes keep them smiling and having a good time, win or lose. Their captains – Clementi, Aviva Ross ’25, Rachel Pontoriero ’25 and Katelynn Mitchell ’26 – work to create a fun and stress-free atmosphere for the players.

“I’d say we’re a pretty positive team,” Clementi said. “We like to have fun and we don’t take everything too seriously, which creates an environment where we are able to have fun. I think that’s why we have such a large team.”

This year the team has gotten increasingly more popular, accumulating a total of 28 players on JV and eight players on varsity.

Staples sports are taken seriously, so being an athlete can get pretty intense and stressful, especially while being a member of the varsity team. However, the girls’ golf team seems to have nailed the perfect balance between hard work and fun.