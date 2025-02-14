Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships

Join the discussion.

The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
Compo Beach’s current playground, which will soon be completely renovated.
Westport Parks and Recreation announces rebuilding of the Compo Beach playground
Influenza cases rise nationwide as Covid-19 cases decrease. The influenza outbreak affects many students across the country, causing absences from school with symptoms of fevers, coughs, sore throats, and body aches.
Cases of the flu rise nationwide compared to previous seasons, impacts schools across nationwide
“As someone who chronically wakes up at 7:35 a.m., driving to Wakeman is a disaster since I’m always late to first period,” Rei Seltzer ’26 said. “Getting a parking spot would have been amazing.”
Staples is now offering junior parking early (limited spots)
Various sites such as Google Translate and Google News will longer be accessible to students logged into their school account starting on Feb. 20.
New Google restrictions to be implemented Feb. 20
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships

Dylan Robbin '28, Web Sports EditorFebruary 14, 2025
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).

Staples High School students, parents and fans have seen an uptick in winning seasons and championships since 2021. Notably, Caleb Smith ’24 was named the 2023 MaxPreps Connecticut High School Football Player of the Year and Kansas City Royals prospect Hiro Wyatt ’23 was named Gatorade Connecticut Baseball Player of the Year. While the on-field performance and coaching have been excellent, this recent success is also due to the player’s training that happens off the field.

Staples High School Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Drew Accomando– known to his students as Coach Drew –fell in love with the self-improvement aspect of fitness and uses his vast knowledge to train Staples student athletes. His passion for training students has helped make these athletes stronger, faster and more prepared for their seasons. 

“My favorite part [about working with student athletes] is just their sheer will to work towards a goal,” Coach Drew said. “Student athletes are so determined. They are so willing to do whatever it takes to get to that specific goal.”

Before coming to Staples, Coach Drew co-founded A Team Performance and Chiropractic (ATP+) with his high school friend. He heard from a client that the Staples boys’ lacrosse team needed a strength and conditioning coach. He remembered his experience working out in the off-season as a high school athlete and wanted to bring his joy and expertise of strength and conditioning to Staples.

Coach Drew now works with the boys’ football, lacrosse, baseball and basketball teams. He has helped numerous student-athletes achieve their goals, whether it is playing at the next level, rehabbing from an injury, or just getting in shape for the season.

“[I love the] opportunity to make a true impact,” Coach Drew said. “You can really change the trajectory of somebody’s life by giving them these valuable skills to take with them for a lifetime.”

Coach Drew spots an athlete during one of his workouts. (Photo contributed by Drew Accomando).

Coach Drew uses four-week programs to build foundational skills for athletes and progresses among those skills to more advanced workouts to further strengthen muscles that are essential for peak game performance. Also, Coach Drew tailors these programs to each of the different sports and positions he trains students for. 

“A single football play lasts less than three seconds, so you are training the football player around the specific energy system they use in their sport,” Coach Drew said. “Lacrosse is much different. Most of the athletes are working for 20 to 60 seconds or greater, so you are going to work more of the anaerobic or aerobic system.”

Coach Drew believes that specificity in the weight room is important and helps achieve greater success on the field.

“A quarterback has to be more mobile, so they would do some lateral skater jumps or medicine ball throws because it is going to mimic the action of that specific position. In basketball, it’s more jumping,” Coach Drew said. “You can get very, very specific in the weight room.”

Former Staples football coach Adam Behrends recognizes the value that Coach Drew has brought to Staples and how it has allowed for team bonding.

“I think culture is built in the weight room when you can get a group of people to believe that they can push and go a lot farther than they think they can. People finding out what they are capable of and finding a new belief in themselves [is important], but also the teamwork it takes, being a good training partner, being a good teammate, and [having] accountability,” Behrends said.

As a result of Coach Drew’s workouts, his players are both stronger and more confident than their opponents on the field.

“Coach Drew’s training has improved my mobility and flexibility to make me more comfortable on the field,” football captain Harry Fiala ’26 said.

Staples coaches and athletes have benefited from the success that Coach Drew has brought them, and with his help, will continue to be successful in the future.


Dylan Robbin '28
Dylan Robbin '28, Web Sports Editor
For web sports editor Dylan Robbin ’28, it’s not even a question whether or not a love for sports is in his blood. That’s because his whole family is made up of avid sports fans. “Growing up, their passion for sports was passed down to me,” Robbin said. While he shares a passion for all sports, Robbin does have some team preferences -- Red Sox for baseball and Patriots for football. Robbin wants to spread his love for both watching and playing sports. “I like to take my passion for sports,” he said, “and try to get other people invested as well.”  