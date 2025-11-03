Subscribe
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27', Jake Shefro 26', Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont's proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Addison Welling '26 and Olivia Kuliga '26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal '28 and Jess Selzer '28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O'Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper's '25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach's Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn't human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can't marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Stamford misses penalty for what would've been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys' soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov '27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys' soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
The NFL's decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny's halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars" premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks 'Dancing with the Stars'
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut " by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of 'Connecticut' by Cat Crash's
The rating of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" and "Speak Now" albums perform better compared to "The Life of a Showgirl," sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift's Showgirl Album Isn't Winning Everyone Over
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman's Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers' digital loophole
Noah Wolff '25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?

Brooklynn Crawford '28
Brooklynn Crawford '28, Web Features Editor
November 3, 2025
Addison Welling '26 and Olivia Kuliga '26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal '28 and Jess Selzer '28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.

While the week of Oct. 6 – Oct. 10 was filled with sentiment, enthusiasm, and memories for Staples' seniors, it remained quite unremarkable for the underclassmen. 

There seems to be an unwritten rule that spirit week is reserved for seniors and cheerleaders only. But if seniors, cheerleaders and superfans encourage everyone to dress up, then why does this "rule" still exist? 

The lack of participation among underclassmen can be explained by a wide variety of reasons. For one, no one wants to be the only person participating. 

"You don't want to seem weird for doing it," Elle Worobec '28 said. 

Additionally, some of the days are simply difficult to dress up for. Hannah Welling '28, being a cheerleader, was required to participate. However, for this reason, she's uncertain that she would dress up everyday otherwise.

"[I probably wouldn't dress up] for all of them, but definitely for the easier ones to do," Welling said. "Some of them are hard to accomplish if you don't have all the materials or clothes."

Some underclassmen just don't feel the need to dress up. In fact, they view it as a positive thing for the upperclassmen – a chance for them to own the week. 

"I think it's fine that upperclassmen participate more than underclassmen, because that's already a large portion of the school, and it brings their grades together," Eli Abrams '28. 

Likewise, Worobec thinks it sets the seniors apart from all of the other grades. 

"I feel like it's nicer that it's saved for being a senior, so that when you're a senior it's more special to do it," she said. "You know who the seniors are because they're dressed up."

It is true that the seniors have a great time participating. At least, Kate Berkley '26 did.

"I had so much fun doing spirit week," she said. "I love seeing everyone's outfits and picking out mine."

However, she also wishes more underclassmen would participate. She recognizes the fact that other grades see it as a seniors-only event, but she thinks it's a fun week for everyone to take part in. 

"I think all people should dress up. Spirit weeks are so fun, and I always get so annoyed when I see people not dressing up because why wouldn't you want to?" Berkley said. "I know people think it's only a senior girl thing, but it's not, it's a whole school thing. The senior girls just dress up the most."

Still, she can understand the underclassmen's perspective in being uncertain whether enthusiasm in school spirit will be welcomed or judged.

"If I wasn't a cheerleader, I definitely would've dressed up," Berkley said. "As a freshman and sophomore, I don't know if I would've gone as full out as I did, but as a senior, I definitely would've dressed up either way."

Cheerleader Mia Tankel '29 wishes it was more normalized for underclassmen to dress up so that she wouldn't feel so alone in participating. 

"I wish more people in the lower grades participated," she said.


Brooklynn Crawford '28
Brooklynn Crawford '28, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Brooklynn Crawford 28 is a passionate athlete who brings the same determination to journalism as she does to the track. Although she often feels nervous before competing, she pushes herself to keep going no matter what. "A lot of times my friends will encourage me, motivate me […] so I do it," Crawford said.  Track has taught her the value of consistency that she now applies to all areas of her life. "It's good to push yourself in order to get better," Crawford said. "You need to get out of your comfort zone in order to do well."
