Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles

Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
Italian teacher Luisa D’Amore shares her favorite Italian songs she plays for students
Staples student and staff share their every day soundtracks
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles

Lily Ashford '27 and Eva Matviyenko '27October 23, 2025

Being named captain is usually a special title athletes experience in their senior year. For four Staples juniors, however, that leadership came early, and they have taken on the challenge of guiding their team while still growing into their own roles.

Gavin Donaldson ’27, junior captain of the wrestling team, has already been leading for two years after first stepping up as a sophomore.

“It felt like big shoes to fill,” Donaldson said, reflecting on his early start as a captain, “but my previous year of leadership has prepared me well for this upcoming season.” 

Even though he’s younger than some of his teammates, Donaldson doesn’t see age as a disadvantage. 

He credits his older brother, a former Staples wrestling captain, as his biggest leadership influence. 

“He did a very good job of bringing the team together, which made us stronger as a unit,” he said. “I tried my best to follow his lead and keep those values at the core of Staples Wrestling.” 

 Boys’ basketball captain Dhilan Lowman ’27 felt a similar commitment to carrying on the legacy of previous captains. He feels his successful leadership is owed to his former captain, Adam Udell ’25. 

“He was a captain when I was a freshman and a sophomore. He was always very supportive when I failed, and he was always there for me,” Lowman said. “I think it helped me a lot along the way.”

He also credits his role to his adaptability last year, even though he was an underclassman. 

“I think I did a really good job of being a good leader by stepping up when two of our captains got hurt,” Lowman said.

He attributes his confidence on the court to the confidence he has in himself.

“I think I’ve always been a natural leader for teams I have played on. I’m young, but I know I’m still capable of leading others.” 

As he prepares for his season, Lowman focuses on staying composed and keeping his team connected.

“Being able to snap back into it as if we just had the best game or best practice, even when there is struggle. I can bring everyone back together, and get us back on track.”

The girls’ basketball captain, Chloe Smith, brings an equally strong sense of leadership to the girls team. Smith, a three-sport athlete, recently committed to Siena College for lacrosse and comes from a beloved Westport family. 

Because of her two older brothers, Caleb (Boston College lacrosse) and Nathan (Trinity College football), she’s been surrounded by excellent role models who have instilled leadership qualities in her, with consistency setting her apart. 

“I made sure to be at every single practice and game and every optional thing I could,” Smith said. “During games, I always lift up my teammates and don’t let them get down on themselves.”

One thing Smith loves about her team is that effort is valued more than seniority. 

“Being a junior captain means I’ve put in the work my first two years,” she said. “No one has more seniority than others, we’re all equal.”

To Smith, she doesn’t care about the title you get from being a captain, she just wants to create a positive atmosphere. She focuses on encouragement, making sure every player feels seen and valued regardless of grade. 

“It makes me less intimidating even though I’m a captain,” she said. “I can vouch for the underclassmen because I was in their position last year.”

Lastly, ski team captain Ean Frankel knows a thing or two about leadership as this is his second winter season leading the Staples boys ski team. 

“I have put in an unbelievable amount of work to become the skier and leader I am today. After falling in love with ski racing, I dedicated my time and energy into becoming the fastest racer I could.” Frankel said.

He has enforced his leadership consistently by giving the same amount of respect that he expects from his team.

“I think that respect comes from how much I care about the team’s success and my commitment to always putting the group first. I try to always lead with consistency, effort, and doing the little things right,” Frankel said.

He owes his success as a two time junior captain to the guidance of Tristan Schaefer, the lacrosse captain who led the team of ‘25 to a state championship.

“He led by example, stayed composed under pressure, and inspired his teammates to play far beyond their individual potential.” Frankel said “His ability to elevate everyone around him is exactly the kind of leader I strive to be.”

These outstanding four juniors, Donaldson, Lowman, Smith and Frankel, do a great job of proving that authentic leadership can not come from age or title, but by attitude, dedication and example. Each captain has gone on their own path to the success they have today, and matured on the field and off to be granted their role. Whether it’s through resilience, encouragement, or consistency, they have all shown that stepping up in struggles, even as an underclassman, can lead to success for the team. As they go into this season, there is no limit for how much these four teams will grow from the advice our Staples junior captains. 

Lily Ashford '27
Lily Ashford '27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Lily Ashford ’27 describes herself as “determined,” a trait reflected in both her academics and extracurriculars. This past summer, Ashford attended a two-week writing camp with the New York Times, lifeguarded and visited Nantucket with her close friends.  She also plays lacrosse and runs cross country, though she admits lacrosse is her favorite sport. Beyond school, Ashford enjoys walking her dog, cooking, tanning and reading. While she once considered becoming a lawyer, she now hopes to pursue a creative career in advertising or public relations.  “When I put my mind to something,” she said, “I’ll do it.”
Eva Matviyenko '27
Eva Matviyenko '27
Staff Writer Eva Matviyenko ’27 wants to create change in the way teenagers approach news. She wants to write stories that inspire teens and get them hooked. “I feel like a lot of the news teenagers see is relevant and important to us but not really relatable or interesting a lot of times,” Matviyenko ’27 said. Matviyenko enjoys dancing and skiing in her free time and aspires to be on the Inklings business team in the future. “I want to go into business when I’m older,” Matviyenko said, “so I feel like this could be a really good starting point for me.”
