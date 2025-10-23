Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles

Being named captain is usually a special title athletes experience in their senior year. For four Staples juniors, however, that leadership came early, and they have taken on the challenge of guiding their team while still growing into their own roles.

Gavin Donaldson ’27, junior captain of the wrestling team, has already been leading for two years after first stepping up as a sophomore.

“It felt like big shoes to fill,” Donaldson said, reflecting on his early start as a captain, “but my previous year of leadership has prepared me well for this upcoming season.”

Even though he’s younger than some of his teammates, Donaldson doesn’t see age as a disadvantage.

“ Respect comes from leading by example and pushing the boys to do the best they can. Once you establish that, age isn’t an important factor. — Gavin Donaldson ’27

He credits his older brother, a former Staples wrestling captain, as his biggest leadership influence.

“He did a very good job of bringing the team together, which made us stronger as a unit,” he said. “I tried my best to follow his lead and keep those values at the core of Staples Wrestling.”

Boys’ basketball captain Dhilan Lowman ’27 felt a similar commitment to carrying on the legacy of previous captains. He feels his successful leadership is owed to his former captain, Adam Udell ’25.

“He was a captain when I was a freshman and a sophomore. He was always very supportive when I failed, and he was always there for me,” Lowman said. “I think it helped me a lot along the way.”

He also credits his role to his adaptability last year, even though he was an underclassman.

“I think I did a really good job of being a good leader by stepping up when two of our captains got hurt,” Lowman said.

He attributes his confidence on the court to the confidence he has in himself.

“I think I’ve always been a natural leader for teams I have played on. I’m young, but I know I’m still capable of leading others.”

As he prepares for his season, Lowman focuses on staying composed and keeping his team connected.

“Being able to snap back into it as if we just had the best game or best practice, even when there is struggle. I can bring everyone back together, and get us back on track.”

The girls’ basketball captain, Chloe Smith, brings an equally strong sense of leadership to the girls team. Smith, a three-sport athlete, recently committed to Siena College for lacrosse and comes from a beloved Westport family.

Because of her two older brothers, Caleb (Boston College lacrosse) and Nathan (Trinity College football), she’s been surrounded by excellent role models who have instilled leadership qualities in her, with consistency setting her apart.

“I made sure to be at every single practice and game and every optional thing I could,” Smith said. “During games, I always lift up my teammates and don’t let them get down on themselves.”

One thing Smith loves about her team is that effort is valued more than seniority.

“Being a junior captain means I’ve put in the work my first two years,” she said. “No one has more seniority than others, we’re all equal.”

To Smith, she doesn’t care about the title you get from being a captain, she just wants to create a positive atmosphere. She focuses on encouragement, making sure every player feels seen and valued regardless of grade.

“It makes me less intimidating even though I’m a captain,” she said. “I can vouch for the underclassmen because I was in their position last year.”

Lastly, ski team captain Ean Frankel knows a thing or two about leadership as this is his second winter season leading the Staples boys ski team.

“I have put in an unbelievable amount of work to become the skier and leader I am today. After falling in love with ski racing, I dedicated my time and energy into becoming the fastest racer I could.” Frankel said.

He has enforced his leadership consistently by giving the same amount of respect that he expects from his team.

“I think that respect comes from how much I care about the team’s success and my commitment to always putting the group first. I try to always lead with consistency, effort, and doing the little things right,” Frankel said.

He owes his success as a two time junior captain to the guidance of Tristan Schaefer, the lacrosse captain who led the team of ‘25 to a state championship.

“He led by example, stayed composed under pressure, and inspired his teammates to play far beyond their individual potential.” Frankel said “His ability to elevate everyone around him is exactly the kind of leader I strive to be.”

These outstanding four juniors, Donaldson, Lowman, Smith and Frankel, do a great job of proving that authentic leadership can not come from age or title, but by attitude, dedication and example. Each captain has gone on their own path to the success they have today, and matured on the field and off to be granted their role. Whether it’s through resilience, encouragement, or consistency, they have all shown that stepping up in struggles, even as an underclassman, can lead to success for the team. As they go into this season, there is no limit for how much these four teams will grow from the advice our Staples junior captains.