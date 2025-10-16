Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need

People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.

Westporters gathered at Ned Dimes Marina on Oct. 5 to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event, Walk The Extra Mile, was sponsored by the charity Rach’s Hope.

The non-profit organization, Rach’s Hope, was created in memory of 21-year-old Rachel Hope Doran, who passed away after bravely battling Stevens Johnson Syndrome (SJS), which she got from an incredibly rare reaction to a common medication.

“She was a very kind person who always wanted to make sure that everyone around her was happy […] she just always wanted to make everyone around her feel good,” Alan Doran, Rachel’s father, said.

Rachel’s family created the organization to carry on her memory and raise awareness for the families who face many hardships while their children are battling an illness. When Rachel was sick, the family remembered how supportive and caring the community was. They covered meals, helped them pay for a place to stay and sent strength and love their way. In return, Rachel’s parents, Alan and Lisa, started a charity.

WWalk the Extra Mile was inspired by Rachel Doran’s grandfather, who used to walk to help himself deal with his grief. For his 80th year, he vowed to walk 1000 miles.

"Everyone deals with grief very differently," Lisa Doran, Rachel's mother, said. "For me, the more I talk about Rachel and the more I think about Rachel, the easier it is to move on with my life with her spirit with me."

The event includes many attractions, such as live music and pizza, making it a celebration and acknowledgment of the strength the families with ill children have. Donations are welcomed and encouraged, with proceeds used to help ease the burdens on families. They also hold another large event called the PJ Gala, which is inspired by the pajamas and tops that Rachel used to make.

“Both are just really joyful events where they’re able to honor somebody that they love, and also honor a mission and an intention of friendship,” Sarah Deren, Founder and CEO of Experience Camps, said. “That is what they benefited from when Rachel was so sick.”