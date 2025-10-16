Strawberry matcha review: where should you get your matcha?

In the fall, you will find her on the track; in the spring, on the lacrosse field. Web Sports Editor Sadie Sherman ’27 is an active Staples Wrecker and continues her Staples sports involvement through journalism.

“It’s cool to mix my two interests and write and edit what I am interested in,” Sherman said.

Sherman has grown up with a deep connection to Staples sports as all of her cousins and her three siblings attended Staples.

“I get to read and learn about different Staples teams,” Sherman said. “It is such a cool way to connect different groups of people.”