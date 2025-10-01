100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research

Colin Walker Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.

Gripping the handlebars, Colin Walker pedaled through blood, sweat and tears—not just for the miles ahead, but for the people behind his cause

The Staples Players’ head of sets has returned to the 100-mile bike ride for cancer research, a challenge he first took on eight years ago after his own family was impacted by the disease. This year, Walker rides in memory of colleague and friend Pietta Donovan, who recently lost her battle with cancer. Carrying the slogan “hope rides with us,” he joined thousands in channeling grief into action, raising money both for research and for families affected by the illness.

“Overwhelmingly I was grateful: for the opportunity to suffer – that I ‘get’ to do this, for the time I got to spend with Pietta and for the light she and the memory of her shed on this world,” Walker said in an Instagram post.

The Closer to Free Ride fundraiser had its 15th anniversary on Sept. 6. Since 2013, the fundraiser has been able to raise over a million dollars each annual ride. For this fundraiser, cyclists have the option to pick between five different routes of various distances, 100 miles being the maximum.

A seasoned athlete, Walker did his first marathon in 2000 and hasn’t stopped since.

“[I’ve done] a variety of distance endurance events including marathons, Ironmans, triathlons and 100 mile bike rides,” he said. “It never gets any easier.”

With a heavy heart and biking gear on, the 100 miles wasn’t just a battle of physical endurance, but a mental one as well.

“I was very grateful for my health and the health of my family…at the same time I was grieving. I was riding with Pietta’s husband so there was a real sadness and heaviness,” Walker said. “It was literally blood, sweat and tears that day because I wiped out. I had a wreck with blood, I was sweating the whole time and there were tears shed on that day.”

Ultimately, it was the community that fueled the pedals on his bike.

“What was most impactful was the number of Staples players’ families that contributed to my fundraising,” Walker said. “I really feel the Staples and Westport community came together to support me and the Donovan family.”

With this support, Walker’s fundraising group came out to be in the top five of the ride raising $19,315 thus far.

Through grief and physical exhaustion, the bike ride is a reminder to endure through even the toughest parts of life.

“When a family is affected – and so many families are affected by cancer, I know very few who aren’t – it’s important that we come together and support in every way we can,” Walker said.