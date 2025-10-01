Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Merit parkway exit changes
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Beyond “Gilmore Girls:” my favorite shows and movies that help me romanticize fall
Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.
Protein obsessions storm the internet; are we consuming too much?
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
High pressure, high potential: freshman step into varsity roles
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
New beginnings on the gridiron: What we learned from week 1
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe
At Sorelle Art Gallery, Daniel Pollera’s sailboat painting contrasts to today’s AI art growth , reminding viewers of the emotion and originality only a human can capture. The painting is what most fear is being overshadowed by algorithms, replacing the artist's hand and heart.
Created or generated?: uniqueness at risk due to algorithms
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
A new authentic Italian restaurant, Massi Co, has opened in the heart of westport. This restaurant not only has exclusively imported ingredients from Italy, but a warm staff, fun music, and a great vibe.
Back to the Roots: Massi Co, an Authentic Neapolitan restaurant opens
Stew Leonard's offers a variety of fun fall activites for the whole family to partake in!
Stew Leonard’s 2025 Fall Festivites!
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research

Byline photo of Avni Krishna ’27
Avni Krishna ’27, Associate Paper Managing EditorOctober 1, 2025
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
Colin Walker
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.

Gripping the handlebars, Colin Walker pedaled through blood, sweat and tears—not just for the miles ahead, but for the people behind his cause

The Staples Players’ head of sets has returned to the 100-mile bike ride for cancer research, a challenge he first took on eight years ago after his own family was impacted by the disease. This year, Walker rides in memory of colleague and friend Pietta Donovan, who recently lost her battle with cancer. Carrying the slogan “hope rides with us,” he joined thousands in channeling grief into action, raising money both for research and for families affected by the illness.

“Overwhelmingly I was grateful: for the opportunity to suffer – that I ‘get’ to do this, for the time I got to spend with Pietta and for the light she and the memory of her shed on this world,” Walker said in an Instagram post. 

 The Closer to Free Ride fundraiser had its 15th anniversary on Sept. 6. Since 2013, the fundraiser has been able to raise over a million dollars each annual ride. For this fundraiser, cyclists have the option to pick between five different routes of various distances, 100 miles being the maximum. 

A seasoned athlete, Walker did his first marathon in 2000 and hasn’t stopped since. 

“[I’ve done] a variety of distance endurance events including marathons, Ironmans, triathlons and 100 mile bike rides,” he said. “It never gets any easier.” 

With a heavy heart and biking gear on, the 100 miles wasn’t just a battle of physical endurance, but a mental one as well.

“I was very grateful for my health and the health of my family…at the same time I was grieving. I was riding with Pietta’s husband so there was a real sadness and heaviness,” Walker said. “It was literally blood, sweat and tears that day because I wiped out. I had a wreck with blood, I was sweating the whole time and there were tears shed on that day.” 

Ultimately, it was the community that fueled the pedals on his bike.

 “What was most impactful was the number of Staples players’ families that contributed to my fundraising,” Walker said. “I really feel the Staples and Westport community came together to support me and the Donovan family.” 

With this support, Walker’s fundraising group came out to be in the top five of the ride raising $19,315 thus far.

Through grief and physical exhaustion, the bike ride is a reminder to endure through even the toughest parts of life. 

“When a family is affected – and so many families are affected by cancer, I know very few who aren’t – it’s important that we come together and support in every way we can,” Walker said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Avni Krishna ’27
Avni Krishna ’27, Associate Paper Managing Editor
Associate Paper Managing Editor Avni Krishna ’27 loves discussing ideas through debate, civic engagement, and activism.  Outside of school, you’ll often find her watching movies or diving into new ways to connect with the world.  She took Intro to Journalism because she believes “journalism is such an accessible way to get someone’s voice heard,” offering endless possibilities to inform and inspire. For Avni, the best part of Inklings are the bonding late night paper layouts. As someone who loves the paper, she’s excited to step into her new role to oversee the process from a new perspective and help bring thoughtful, engaging stories to life.  
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Merit parkway exit changes
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The New York Times Mini is missing, sending users two directions, buy or comply. The morning ritual is no longer for many students, as it is set behind bars that come with a fee of $6 a month.
Mini goes missing behind New York Times paywall
Schwartz is dedicated to clearing out microplastics in Westport with her nonprofit organization, Speckless.
A Speckless future: Sienna Schwartz conquers microplastics