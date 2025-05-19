Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
My imperfect hands after a stressful week.
Unpolished Me: How biting my nails reflects my imperfections
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Phoebe Rosenberg ’27, Paper EditorMay 19, 2025
Phoebe Rosenberg ’27
Cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases, obesity and diabetes, infectious diseases and organ transplantation. All are being researched at Harvard University, and all are at risk of losing federal funding, which makes up around two-thirds of Harvard’s research funding in 2024.

The Trump administration is threatening to cut $2 billion in federal funding from Harvard unless they remove diversity, equity and inclusion programs, ban masks at protests that take place on campus and start merit-based hiring and admissions reforms. I believe that defunding the first university in America that has been a cornerstone of higher education, revolutionary research and fostering the next generation of bright students has the potential to set American education back, prevent lifesaving research in medicine from occurring and lead to less enrollment in American colleges if programs don’t have the funding to continue.

America is known for its incredible colleges and universities that are seen as the pinnacle of education to many across the globe. That’s why so many students in America, including myself, work so hard throughout high school to have the chance of attending a top American school. It’s why so many work for scholarships or take out loans to pay the hefty tuition fees that are much higher than many colleges in foreign countries. If billions of dollars in federal funding are cut from universities in America, majors may be completely cut from universities, leading to some students having to look into colleges elsewhere. If a program that was previously seen as one of the best in the country suddenly loses almost all of its funding, why would I want to pay hundreds of thousands in tuition to go to a school that won’t give me the best education possible? Cheaper schools outside the U.S. would eventually catch up, and I’d rather avoid the debt of American colleges if I could get the same level of education for less.   

Harvard’s work in science, especially medicine, has saved millions, if not billions, of lives across the globe, and I doubt the world would look like it does now or if it wasn’t for the research that Harvard has done. From the Smallpox vaccine in 1799, the first public demonstration of the use of anesthesia in 1846, the creation of insulin in 1922 and most recently, new cancer immunotherapy treatments that were created in 2023. 

These are just some of the field-changing discoveries that save countless lives, not just in America, but all across the world. What would the world look like without medicine that millions of people rely on? 

I imagine the population would be a lot smaller, and a lot more people wouldn’t have the chance to live their lives to the fullest without the vaccines and medicine that keep them going. It is unlikely I would’ve been able to see my grandfather, who was a type 1 diabetic, live into his 90’s if it wasn’t for insulin. If Harvard doesn’t have the funds to continue their forever evolving research in medicine, diseases and conditions that could potentially have effective treatments or cures may never be discovered, and if they are, it could be much later in the future. 

If Harvard or other universities do agree to the Trump administration’s demands, what does that mean for students who rely on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, not to cheat the system but to have a chance of attending college when coming from less fortunate areas or diverse backgrounds? 

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 61% of Asian people and 41% of white people ages 18 to 24 attended university in 2022. In comparison, 36% of black people, 36% of people of two or more races, 33% of Hispanic people, 27% of Pacific Islanders and 26% of Native Americans in the same age range pursued higher education in 2022. Historically, people of color make less on average compared to white and Asian households, leading to wealth and opportunity disparities in different racial communities. The purpose of diversity, equity and inclusion programs is to give students coming from less privileged backgrounds the chance to attend top colleges even when they don’t have the resources to compete with the applicants who have access to better resources. Without it, less people of color will have the chance to attend top universities, perpetuating a cycle of poverty based on racial wealth and opportunity disparity. 

I find it unfair that a student who works hard with the resources that they are given will have less of a chance of getting into a good university in comparison to a legacy student or student from a donor family who can pay their way into college and higher status opportunities. 

Whether Harvard continues to fight the demands of the Trump administration or not, there is no good outcome. Education shouldn’t be seen as dispensable. Everyone should have the right to learn, and it shouldn’t be limited by race, income, or politics. 

About the Contributor
Phoebe Rosenberg ’27
Phoebe Rosenberg ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Phoebe Rosenberg ’27 is excited to gain freedom in Advanced Journalism.  “My goal is to have an outlet to talk about things I’m learning. There’s a lot of freedom in journalism,” Rosenberg said.  Rosenberg looks forward to exploring a new writing style in her Inklings career.  “I enjoy creativity and making my own decisions and choices and exploring different paths,” Rosenberg said. “You can […] write about something new and learn about something new.” Rosenberg enjoys exploring creative outlets. “I’m a big baker,” she said. “I want to start a baking business, and maybe make some money off of it.”