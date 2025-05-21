The Making of Matty

Join the discussion.

Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Varsity team members and Coach driving in a golf cart around the course before falling to Trumbull on May 8.
Girls’ golf swings their way to 6th in state
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
The Making of Matty

Will Enquist ’26 and Dylan Robbin ’28, Managing Editor and Paper EditorMay 21, 2025
Camille Blundell ’27
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.

After years of working his way through the Westport youth sports system, Jacowleff ’15 has been named the new head coach of Staples football. His promotion is the culmination of a nearly two-decade long journey marked by resilience, passion and unwavering dedication to the game and community that raised him. 

Known to his players as Coach Matty, Jacowleff began his Westport football journey in 4th grade, picking up the sport on the advice of his father. On the field, Jacowleff quickly made an impact, contributing to successful Westport Wrecker youth football teams. After years of idolizing Staples football from the sidelines, Jacowleff would finally have the opportunity to represent the program he held so dearly. 

“Going into my freshman year of football at Staples, putting on the Staples S for the first time, I really felt such a sense of pride and responsibility to the program to really leave it in a better spot,” Jacowleff said. “I felt so fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to wear a jersey that meant so much.”

Jacowleff’s time at Staples did not come without its challenges; delayed diagnosis of a bicep tear would sideline him through the entirety of his sophomore season. 

“There were many times during that year where I wanted to quit because it was really difficult and it was a challenge for me and I am so glad that I wound up sticking with it,” Jacowleff said

After recovering from his injury, Jacowleff would continue to develop both his football and leadership skills as he tried to make up for his lost time on the field. Recognizing his work ethic and resilience, Jacowleff’s teammates would elect him captain for the 2014 football season. 

“Coming back from injury, I was given some opportunities and was able to play a decent amount\. I was still getting caught up to speed, but again, I saw the value of leadership and I really put myself out there to try to better my teammates whether I was on the field or not […] which ultimately led to being elected as captain in 2014,” Jacowleff said.

In the end, Jacowleff helped lead the Wreckers to a 7-4 season, punctuated by a 38-21 Thanksgiving Day victory over Greenwich. Following his senior season, Jacowleff graduated from Staples and enrolled at Northeastern University.

In his second year of college Jacowleff fell severely ill, becoming hospitalized due to a heart issue. During this time, he felt isolated, afraid that opening up about his illness would either worry his parents or make him appear too vulnerable to his friends. Ultimately, it was this experience that drove Jacowleff to become a coach. 

“I remember […] wishing that I had a coach that I could reach out to, that cared about me and would offer me advice, guidance and support in that moment and unfortunately I did not have that,” Jacowleff said, “It was in my apartment during those days I recalibrated my life because I wanted so badly to one day be that coach for somebody who was going through something similar.”

Jacowleff would begin coaching for Staples during his senior year of college in 2019. Since his hiring, he has worked in a number of positions for the football team, including associate head coach, head junior varsity coach, offensive coordinator, wide receiver coach and defensive backs coach. In 2022, he was named FCIAC Assistant Coach of the Year after helping the offense to record-breaking totals in both yards and touchdowns for a single season in Staples’ football history. Jacowleff works to build close relationships with his players off the field, making sure that he is more than just a coach for his players. Jacowleff can often be found in the halls during passing time checking in with his players. 

“He makes it very obvious that he cares about us almost more as human beings [than] as football players,” Wide receiver Charlie Clark ’26 said. 

Given his success, it was natural that Jacowleff would be a strong candidate for Head Coach following the departure of Adam Behrends to coach collegiate football as an offensive analyst at the University of New Mexico. Accordingly, on April 2, the Staples athletic department announced that Jacowleff had been hired as the new head football coach. “ [Coach Matty] loves the town, he loves the school, he loves the program, that came out loud and clear [in his interview],” Athletic director VJ Sarullo said. 

In his new position, Jacowleff is tasked with continuing the success Staples football found under transformative former head coach Behrends. Jacowleff says that he is not trying to fill his shoes, but wants to continue to build the Staples Football legacy. 

“I really can only try to live up to the standard of what this program is, and to put my best foot forward every single day and pour my passion, my love and support into every single player within our program, and focus on continuing such a strong legacy and tradition of Staples Football,” Jacowleff said. 

Nearly two decades after beginning his football journey as a fourth grader, Jacowleff stands at the helm of the same program that shaped him. As he begins this next chapter, his mission is evident: lead with purpose, serve as a mentor for his players and leave the program in a better place than he found it. 

“Staples Football, to me, is and always has been the best program in the state of Connecticut,” Jacowleff said. “My goal is for everyone in our area to know that.” 

