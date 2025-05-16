Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society

Join the discussion.

District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society

May 16, 2025
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.

Staples loves to celebrate its best and brightest. With 12 honors societies spanning six subject matters, students have the opportunity to be honored for a great variety of talents. With one notable exception.
Staples has not had an active chapter of the National English Honor Society (NEHS) for over six years. Now, under the leadership of English teachers Kim Herzog and Lindsay Marlow, Olivia Cohn and Nolan Francis ’26 and Annam and Ayaan Olaswere ’25 are bringing it back under the name Civitas Lumina, Latin for “city of lights.”
“I’ve always been very passionate about English as a subject,” Cohn said. “So, at the end of my sophomore year, when applications for honors societies started coming out, I was waiting for an English application. I asked Ms. Herzog, and I realized that an English honor society didn’t exist. So we got together and started to make this happen.”
In order to re-establish the Staples chapter of NEHS, the student leaders and teachers appealed to the administration, head of the Staples English department, the Westport Board of Education and the national office of NEHS. Over the course of the 2024-25 school year, they worked together to develop a curriculum, vision and mission statement and club criteria, using resources from the previous Staples NEHS chapter, as well as English honor societies from schools around Connecticut as inspiration. Now, the club prepares to induct its first class of members for the 2025-26 school year.


“When I found out there wasn’t a society for English, I went around to my English teachers and started asking ‘why not?,’” Ayaan Olasewere said. “It’s really good to get a group of high-achieving people together and give them a space to do projects for the community at large, and next year, we will finally have that for high-achieving English students.”
As the society gears up for its (second) first year in operation, club leaders hope to cultivate a space where English learners can participate in projects to benefit the larger community.
“A primary goal of the organization on a national level is to “serve society by fostering literacy,” Herzog said. “To that end, we are gathering students who are passionate about literature, about writing, and are motivated to work toward that goal.”
Applications for Civitas Lumina are open to incoming juniors and seniors and will be reviewed anonymously by student and teacher club leaders. Inductions will take place in the fall.

Mia Bomback ’25
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C.                        Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained. “Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.” 
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor
Whether she’s writing her next article or swimming laps, Web Sports Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 always makes a splash. Olasewere started swimming as a child, and it since has grown to be an essential part of her identity. “It teaches you a lot of life lessons,” Olasewere said.  Besides starting swimming in her childhood, Olasewere became interested in reading, which inspired her to start writing for fun. After taking Intro to Journalism at Staples her freshman year, the spark for writing came back.  “It’s really cool to follow leads and important information,” Olasewere said. “You have the power to communicate that to the public.” 