Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Tate McRae performs on stage during her “Think Later” tour, which supported the album released prior to “So Close To What.” Now, she’s gearing up for her “2025 Miss Possessive Tour,” set to begin in August, with performances across the U.S., Canada and beyond.
Tate McRae’s ‘So Close To What’ Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students
Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.
TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer '27).
Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences
Staples students share the top four places to walk your dog in Westport: Compo Beach, Winslow Park, Main Street and Colony Road.
Top 4 spots to walk your dog
Everyone has a hot take. In this video, Amelia and Brooke discover the unpopular opinions of Staples’ students!
Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?
New Lyfe Cafe in Westport serves a diverse menu of coffee, bowls, pastries and bagels. With so many options and a discount for Staples students, it is a perfect place to pick up breakfast or lunch.
Lyfe Cafe serves up fresh coffee and breakfast
Seniors reflect on the lessons they have gained from first semester.
Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester
Staples students play Block Blast in their free time to relieve stress, lining up different block shapes to score points.
Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Lily Rimm ’25, Associate Managing EditorMarch 17, 2025
Lily Rimm ’25
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.

President Trump designated English as the official language of the United States through an executive order signed on March 1. 

This controversial order reverses decades of federal policy originating under the Clinton administration in 2000 in the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act where language assistance became required for non-English speakers. Although the United States has historically not designated a national language, upwards of 30 states already recognize English as their official language including California and New Hampshire. 

“In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream,” The White House said in a statement. “Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society.”

With more than 42 million Spanish speakers and 3 million Chinese speakers currently residing in the United States, this executive order could limit the access to services and education programs for millions. While this order did not outright ban multilingual services, these services are no longer required, meaning local and state governments will now be in control of such policies. 

“A lot of Spanish speakers rely on federal governments to get information and this could change the dynamics of this,” Spanish teacher Horacio Ballesteros said. “Almost all people in this country are bilingual and speak different languages in their family — how are they going to continue?”

With the potential for the promotion of bilingual language learning to suffer, future generations could lose out on the benefits of multilingualism. Experts warn that this order could lead to lower workforce participation for non-English speakers and may widen economic disparities. 

“This executive order, while framed as promoting unity, risks dismantling critical supports like ESL programs and multilingual resources that help immigrants adapt and contribute,” Co-founder and CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council George Carrillo told Vanity Fair. “Imagine families navigating healthcare or legal systems without materials in a language they understand, it’s a barrier, not a bridge.”

First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor
First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut
