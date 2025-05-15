Join the discussion.

Inklings News
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban

Lily Hultgren ’25, Editor-in-ChiefMay 15, 2025
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
Lily Hultgren ’25
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.

Westport parents spoke out on May 6 at the Board of Education (BOE)’s Community Conversation discussing the potential districtwide cellphone ban. The discussion was held in the Coleytown Middle School auditorium and ran from 7:30-9 p.m. The majority of speakers were in favor of a complete bell-to-bell ban of cellphones at Staples High School as Superintendent Thomas Scarice and members of the BOE listened.

Westport educator and former Representative Town Meeting (RTM) moderator Velma Heller moderated the discussion and provided the two prompts that the conversation focused on: whether or not they support a bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples High School and if a ban is put into place, how should the implementation of it work. 

At the discussion, leaders and ambassadors to the Westport chapter of the group OK to Delay were among the parents who spoke in support of the phone ban. OK to Delay’s mission is to unite parents in protecting young teenagers from the negative impacts of cellphone and social media usage. They also advocate for parents to wait until after middle school to provide their children with cellphones.

We were encouraged to see so much support for the Staples phone ban and to hear so many civil, thoughtful conversations around the issue,” OK to Delay Westport wrote in a statement to Inklings. “[…] It’s clear that our community values respectful dialogue, and that our administration and school board are taking this seriously and want to make sure all community members have a voice. We’re hopeful that a phone-free school environment will become a reality—one that helps students focus more on learning and social interactions, with fewer distractions and more meaningful real life experiences.”

At the discussion, Staples math teacher Margaret Gomez expressed support for the bell-to-bell ban and shared some of the difficulties she experiences when enforcing the current phone policy.

“The time we spend taking away their phones is enormous, and they still fight us,” Gomez said.

On May 15, Scarice will formally present his report to the BOE requesting that a directive “prohibiting student use of personal cellular telephones, smartphones, and similar electronic devices during the school day in all district schools” be put in place starting July 1, according to an email sent out on Monday to the Westport community. The BOE would then vote on whether or not to approve of the ban either on May 15 or June 5. 

“If approved, the administration will develop an operational plan for implementation and determine whether additional funding is needed,” Scarice wrote. “A targeted volunteer group of faculty, students, administrators, and parents will be invited to review the plan before it goes into effect.”

Scarice’s message also provided the preliminary results from the district survey conducted by Hanover Research that stated 70% of district faculty strongly support or somewhat support the phone-free initiative, 59% of parents strongly support it and only 7% of students do. The final report of the survey will be available later this week. 

Ideally, the plan would go into effect the first day of the 25-26 school year,” Scarice wrote, “but I am not opposed to delaying a month or two if that increases the likelihood of success.”

Westport parent Victoria Marcus speaks in support of a bell-to-bell ban on cellphones at Staples. Marcus is a parent to elementary school students and is also a high school teacher in Bridgeport. She details the struggle of getting her students to focus while they are distracted by their phones. (Lily Hultgren ’25)

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and the expectation of new, even greater tariffs on April 2nd will do more than impact the price of everyday items like groceries. Instead, for Staples and students across the US, it will make almost every essential school supply more expensive and stretch households at the lower ends of the income bracket.
School equipment prices jump as U.S. tariffs stick
About the Contributor
Lily Hultgren ’25
Lily Hultgren ’25, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Lily Hultgren ’25 isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. When she first joined Advanced Journalism, she knew it would push her out of her comfort zone, yet she welcomed the opportunity.  “I’ve learned to embrace fear,” Hultgren said. “Taking risks has helped me see my worth and recognise my potential to grow more.”  For Hultgren, this mindset extends beyond journalism. She’s discovered new passions by facing her fears head-on. “I used to be scared of the woods, but I’ve gotten really into backpacking,” Hultgren said. “In the future, I want to explore more of nature.”