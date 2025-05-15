Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires

Join the discussion.

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.
Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires

Jack Robinson '26, Paper Managing EditorMay 15, 2025
Jack Robinson ’26
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.

When a student at Darien High School in 1996 approached a young Stephen Rexford about becoming a staff advisor for their school paper, the Neirad, he had no idea what he was getting himself into.

“These were students who were curious about things, that loved to write, that loved to make a difference in their community, and at the same time wanted to be part of a team,” Rexford said. “So I immediately started to really enjoy school papers.”

After an expansive career spanning multiple decades and schools – from Westport to Tarrytown, NY, from private to public, from high to middle, from language arts to Introduction to Journalism – the 2024-25 school year will be Rexford’s last year as a teacher before retiring. Beyond his instruction in the classroom, he has both advised and founded multiple school publications over the years, inspiring hundreds of impassioned students.

“Here [journalism] was a chance to teach kids that they can make a difference in their community,” Rexford said.
In his professional career, he taught at Darien High School and Hackley, a private school in Tarrytown, NY, before he returned to SHS and became a staff advisor of Inklings. In 2014, he founded Ursus at Bedford Middle School, a Columbia Crown Award winning publication. Many Ursus alumni continue their pursuit of journalism in Inklings and beyond.

“Mr. Rexford was easily one of the most passionate teachers I’ve ever had. His clear, unbridled enthusiasm for journalism was the reason I do Inklings today and I feel so incredibly grateful to have had him as a teacher, both for eighth grade English and throughout my time at Ursus,” Alex Gaines ’25 said. “Ursus was my main extracurricular activity in middle school and my devotion to it can be directly attributed to what an incredible advisor he was.”

Even beyond Ursus, many students who had Rexford as a teacher remember his engaging style of teaching and passion for English.

“On the first day of school, he did an elephant toothpaste experiment, which isn’t something I would expect an English teacher to do,” Sienna Sedlarcik ’26 said. “But it created a really fun and welcoming environment that continued for the rest of the year.”

Part of Rexford’s reason for his involvement in student journalism is his firm belief in the importance and the rights of students to freedom of the press within their schools.

“The First Amendment gives you power, but it also gives you responsibility, and to watch [students debating it right in front of you], are some fun memories,” Rexford said.

Before teaching at Staples for years, he attended Staples as a student, and his learning there was a large part of the reason he pursued teaching.

“[My family loved books], my grandmother would give me books like ‘Jane Eyre,’ every Dickens book. Probably because I also had great Staples teachers when I went to Staples,” he said.

Even though Rexford is retiring after decades of devotion to the betterment of Westport’s schools, he will continue to give back even in this new stage of his life.

“In retirement, I’m going to work with an organization in Stamford called Future 5, and it helps kids in Stamford,” Rexford said. “It provides a tutoring service […] what it also does is it’s sort of a mentoring program for kids who are going off to college. I learned about them and I thought, ‘ooh, that sounds like a really rewarding part time opportunity.”

Retirement offers an exciting new opportunity for Rexford, with more time to pursue his hobbies. But Westport schools, and the thousands of students that he has positively affected, are sure to miss him as a fixture of Bedford.

“I have some fishing trips planned, because I love to fish, and I wanna go to the U.S. Open […] and just to have free weekends,” he said. “But I have this feeling I’m going to miss it all.”

Jack Robinson ’26
Jack Robinson '26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has had an artistic side beyond the realms of Inklings. Robinson spent his summer working and helping teach younger kids art and pottery.  “I teach pottery at a place in Fairfield,” Robinson said. “It can be really busy at times, but it’s still so much fun.” Pottery is something that brings Robinson a lot of joy and keeps him busy throughout the summer. While not working, Robinson also completed a journalism program at Fordham. “I liked going to the city,” Robinson said. “I went with other Inklings kids and I learned a lot.”