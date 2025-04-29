Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success

Join the discussion.

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker "zoombombs" public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias '25 (L) and Sloan Robinson '25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump's tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
Sophomores like Lucy Basso '27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.
High school should be about growth, not pressure: a message to underclassmen
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz '27 and Jake Shufro '26, pictured with two members of the Y's men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff '25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
By partnering with Active Minds – a nonprofit that has a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces each year – the USC MIND club hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, creating supportive communities and saving lives.
Ice bucket challenge returns: USC Speak Your Mind trend reaches Westport, promotes mental health discussion
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates "The Collective West" to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where's the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of "Alice and Wonderland Jr." to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation's children should learn. It's primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump's shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students' academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
The Staples boys' lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys' lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn't a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.
Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys' lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan '26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan's homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine '26 (left) and Logan Noorily '25 (right) co-lead Staples' Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News EditorApril 29, 2025
By any measure Noah Wolff ’25 had a remarkable season last year for the Staples boys’ tennis team. He played number one singles and finished with a 12-6 conference record. He led the team to runner-up finishes in the FCIAC and State tournaments. He qualified for the State open championships, reserved for the top 64 players in Connecticut, and made it to the round of 16. He was named first team all-FCIAC. 

But what made Wolff’s year even more remarkable is that he did it without an overhand serve. Because of a shoulder injury, Wolff was forced to serve underhand the entire season. While his opponents were trying to smash their serves like Novak Djokavic, Wolff was hitting his like a retiree playing pickleball.

In men’s tennis, the serve is generally considered the single most important shot. On the professional level, men win approximately 80% of the games in which they are serving. A 2017 statistical study called “Measuring the Impact of the Serve in Men’s Tennis” found that one third of all points won in a match were directly attributable to a player’s serve. 

Wolff’s shoulder injury left him without a traditional serve. In his sophomore year he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He missed the entire high school season of dual matches. However, he was able to return for the FCIAC and State tournaments by debuting an underhand serve in place of his overhand. His recovery was far slower than expected, forcing him to use the underhand serve his entire junior season.

“I was put at a huge disadvantage when I found out that my shoulder was torn,” Wolff said. “I practiced different kinds of spins that I could put on the ball because if you just feed it low and with the underhand, it’s pretty ineffective and pretty easy to start the point at a disadvantage.”

Wolff found that by mixing up velocity and spins (backspin, top spin and slice) he could keep his opponents off balance and sometimes even get into their heads.

“I would add a lot of variety so that it was more unpredictable,” Wolff said. “[Sometimes] it would catch my opponent off guard both mentally and physically. So eventually it got to a point where it was no longer really a disadvantage.”

Wolff’s perseverance in the face of adversity rubbed off on his teammates. He was chosen to be the captain for his senior season.

“His serve inspired the team because it showed us how much he cared as he was willing to put his body on the line to help us win,” Alekos Vergakis ’26 said.

But there is a reason players don’t serve underhanded more regularly: its effectiveness is limited. 

“There were a few guys who I just couldn’t do anything against, meaning regardless of what I did with the underhand serve, they were just going to pummel it back,” Wolff said.

And even as he tried to turn lemons into lemonade, dealing with a long-term injury was difficult. 

“As positive as I like to spin it, it was definitely a really hard process,” Wolff said.

As he went through the recruiting process, many colleges backed off, unsure if Wolff would return to full strength. A small number of coaches, however, stuck with him, impressed by his persistence and tenacity. In the fall, Wolff committed to Haverford College, a Division III liberal arts college with a men’s tennis team that is currently ranked #16 in the nation. 

As he heads into his final high school season, Wolff describes his shoulder as “80% healthy.” He plans to serve mostly overhanded this season but with three matches a week, he will still use the underhand serve to limit the strain on his shoulder and throw off his opponents. 

“Now that I know how to hit an underhand serve, it actually works to my advantage a little bit,” Wolff said. “I can throw it in and throw them off every so often.”

So far, it is working as planned. He is playing number one and two singles for a loaded Staples team that features nine seniors and currently has a 5-1 record.

“I couldn’t have found the success I did without the support of my teammates,” Wolff said. “Assuming everyone is healthy, we would love to go out with an FCIAC title.”

It will be a tough task considering Greenwich has won the last two FCIAC titles and came into the season riding a 44-match win streak. But if anyone is up for a challenge, it is Noah Wolff.

About the Contributor
Amelia Berkowitz ’27
Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program. “In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.” After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls. “I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to  show my opinions.”