Kelpin Gomez ’25 Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance was not just a musical setlist but a layered commentary on race, identity and power in America. Through visual symbolism, Lamar transformed the stage into a platform for cultural critique. Beginning with Samuel L. Jackson’s portrayal of Uncle Sam.

Acting as the narrator, Jackson introduced Lamar with the phrase, “It’s your Uncle… Sam, and this is the great American game”. The moment was widely interpreted as a critique of how Black artists are often policed or sanitized in mainstream media. Jackson’s statement that Lamar’s performance was “too ghetto” before being silenced further emphasized the long-standing struggle of Black creatives to maintain artistic integrity while facing institutional pressures.

Lamar’s attire also contributed to his message. His black letterman jacket displayed“GLORIA,” a reference to his song of the same name and the back of the jacket bore the name “pgLang,” his company, alongside “Compton,” a tribute to his hometown. His “A” necklace has sparked various interpretations, with many believing it stands for authenticity, ancestry or ambition. Some fans even linked it to his viral diss track, “Not Like Us,” due to its reference to the key of A minor.

The choreography further highlighted Lamar’s themes. His dancers dressed in red, white and blue and arranged themselves into formations resembling the American flag. At one moment, Lamar stood at the center, appearing to divide them, a visual metaphor for the racial and political divisions in the country

Another highly symbolic moment came when Serena Williams made a guest appearance. Given Williams’ past rumored connection with Drake, it was speculated that this was an attack in Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake. In addition, Serena’s decision to perform the move at the Super Bowl adds a layer of tension, considering her personal history. Specifically, the tragic murder of her half-sister, Yetunde Hawanya Tara Price, who was shot and killed in 2003 in a drive-by shooting by members of the Southside Crips in Compton.

Lamar’s performance also included a direct response to his legal and lyrical battle with Drake. Midway through the show he broke the fourth wall, telling the audience, “They tried to rig the game, but you can’t fake influence.” This was widely seen as a reference to Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which allegedly played a role in spreading accusations from Lamar’s diss track. The show’s final words “game over” seemed to cement Lamar’s stance in the feud.

Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t designed for passive viewing. It was a performance meant to provoke thought and spark discussions. By intertwining political and cultural symbolism with music.