Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance

TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
On Feb. 9, Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime performer where he made powerful statements on racial and political tensions in America.
Sound check, America: Kendrick Lamar’s activism appears on the biggest stage
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
Everyone has a different concert preference, whether they like standing room only, designated seats, high energy crowds or smaller intimate crowds, there are many options to cater to each genre. (Graphic by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Exciting concert announcements and tours cater to plenty of audiences
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Kelpin Gomez '25, Staff Writer February 26, 2025
Kelpin Gomez ’25
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance was not just a musical setlist but a layered commentary on race, identity and power in America. Through visual symbolism, Lamar transformed the stage into a platform for cultural critique. Beginning with Samuel L. Jackson’s portrayal of Uncle Sam. 

Acting as the narrator, Jackson introduced Lamar with the phrase, “It’s your Uncle… Sam, and this is the great American game”.  The moment was widely interpreted as a critique of how Black artists are often policed or sanitized in mainstream media. Jackson’s statement that Lamar’s performance was “too ghetto” before being silenced further emphasized the long-standing struggle of Black creatives to maintain artistic integrity while facing institutional pressures.

Lamar’s attire also contributed to his message. His black letterman jacket displayed“GLORIA,”  a reference to his song of the same name and the back of the jacket bore the name “pgLang,” his company, alongside  “Compton,”  a tribute to his hometown. His “A” necklace has sparked various interpretations, with many believing it stands for authenticity, ancestry or ambition. Some fans even linked it to his viral diss track, “Not Like Us,” due to its reference to the key of A minor.

The choreography further highlighted Lamar’s themes. His dancers dressed in red, white and blue and arranged themselves into formations resembling the American flag. At one moment, Lamar stood at the center, appearing to divide them, a visual metaphor for the racial and political divisions in the country  

Another highly symbolic moment came when Serena Williams made a guest appearance. Given Williams’ past rumored connection with Drake, it was speculated that this was an attack in Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake. In addition, Serena’s decision to perform the move at the Super Bowl adds a layer of tension, considering her personal history. Specifically, the tragic murder of her half-sister, Yetunde Hawanya Tara Price, who was shot and killed in 2003 in a drive-by shooting  by members of the Southside Crips in Compton.

Lamar’s performance also included a direct response to his legal and lyrical battle with Drake. Midway through the show he broke the fourth wall, telling the audience, “They tried to rig the game, but you can’t fake influence.”  This was widely seen as a reference to Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which allegedly played a role in spreading accusations from Lamar’s diss track. The show’s final words “game over” seemed to cement Lamar’s stance in the feud.

Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t designed for passive viewing. It was a performance meant to provoke thought and spark discussions. By intertwining political and cultural symbolism with music.

 

Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Although the Roman Empire is gone, Roman history should still receive respect like any other culture. Ancient monuments should not not be put at risk just to create buzz around a movie.
Beyond Togas and Gladiators: Why Latin Students Hate Roman Films
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
About the Contributor
Kelpin Gomez ’25
Kelpin Gomez ’25, Staff Writer
Staff writer Kelpin Gomez ’25 joined Inklings wanting to get out of his comfort zone and talk to people he may not be familiar with.  “I just thought it was very fun to go out and interact with a lot of new people and new faces,” Gomez said. Gomez is also president of the Staples skate club, hoping to better the Compo skate park.  “We try to do a lot of school sales and we try to host events in town,” Gomez said. “After the money accumulates, we will use it for any renovations that we need for the park.”