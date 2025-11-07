From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport

Katie Brill ’28 The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.

“Where do you wanna go for fro-yo?”

“Hmm, there are so many options: Sweet Frog, FroyoWorld, Top This, Peachwave and Pinkberry!”

That was Westport roughly ten years ago. Back when frozen yogurt was Westport’s personality and your biggest problem was deciding between tart or cake batter.

Now? The fro-yo boom has melted. We’re stuck driving 15 minutes to 16 Handles in Fairfield where the line is always out the door. Alternatively, you could head in the opposite direction to my favorite, Swirl in New Canaan, if the Merritt Parkway isn’t a parking lot.

At the moment, Westport has ice cream and gelato options, and don’t get me wrong, those are great, but there’s something different about fro-yo. For starters, it’s a healthier option with fewer calories and less sugar than ice cream. Many yogurts also have probiotics that promote digestion and gut health. But more importantly, soft-serve fro-yo is often customizable. The choose-your-own-adventure approach to fro-yo encourages you to try multiple flavors and toppings and monitor the volume of each.

“ A fro-yo spot would fit perfectly into the lively downtown scene and immediately become a go-to hangout destination. — Katie Brill '28

Westport was and still is the perfect place for a fro-yo establishment. Our downtown is a popular spot for families and friends hanging out, shopping and enjoying the spread of restaurants. It’s not a case of “if you build it, they will come.” The people are already here, every day, waiting for the addition. A fro-yo spot would fit perfectly into the lively downtown scene and immediately become a go-to hangout destination.

Right now, the closest fro-yo options basically require a road trip. Ice cream and gelato are just a tease. It’s time for Westport to seize the freeze and bring back the swirl, the toppings bar, and the endless debate between tart and cake batter.