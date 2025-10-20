Scrolls can’t beat strolls: downtown Westports’ success in an online world

Ella Turner ’28 A variety of stores and food establishments keep Westport’s Main Street attractive and exciting, despite the overall rise in online shopping.

The days of being forced to dress acceptably and shuffle around Main Street, trying to find the perfect dress for homecoming, while narrowly avoiding eye contact with everyone in order to decrease chances of social interaction are long gone. Now, millions of introverts get to sink into their couch, popcorn in hand, while they sift through endless online shopping websites. But with this shopping revolution inevitably comes the death of Main Streets all across America. Yet for some reason, Westport’s main streets are not just open, they are thriving.

On Main Street in Westport, there are many smaller mom and pop shops such as Savvy and Grace, places unique to Westport. While our downtown area has many local stores and smaller boutiques, it also makes sure to incorporate the more mainstream brands, such as Gap, Brandy Mellvile and Offline by Arie.

Shoppers get the satisfaction of shopping in the stores of brands that they would otherwise order online, and being able to try on clothes to see if they fit rather than just splurging and hoping that this order was a success. Being able to experience the unique but slightly more expensive while having the comfort of the cheaper, trendy mainstream brands is what makes Westport shopping so appealing to so many.

We can also see this trend with food. A prime example is GG & Joe. This cafe is not only local and one of a kind, but it’s a great place to stop while shopping and a fun place to socialize and wind down. Just a walk away, there is also a Starbucks, where fast pickups and classic coffee orders are ready and waiting. One thing online shopping can’t compete with is the satisfaction of sitting down to eat and chat after a long afternoon of successful shopping.

We also can’t forget the thrift shops, such as Second Street. While online apps like Depop might be an easier way to thrift, there is something so rewarding and exhilarating in scouring the racks, trying to find the perfect cardigan and ultimately succeeding.

Many people believe that Westports’ downtown is only thriving due to the nature of the town itself. But I believe that while this is the case to some degree, there is a larger strategy behind its success, which ultimately makes it a desirable place for the inhabitants and the visitors of Westport. By maintaining a balance between local and chain stores, and incorporating different types of cafes and restaurants, shopping becomes less of a chore and more of a hobby.

In our fast paced lives, technology inserting itself into our every move seems like the new reality. However, a Main Street like Westports’ shows that being able to wind down and take a break from the hustle of every day can not only be beneficial for your mental and social health, but can also get you the results you strive for while shopping.