Athleisure stores muscle out other retailers downtown

Amelia Berkowitz ’27 Alo and Beyond Yoga opened in Westport after being under construction over the summer.

After being out of the country on a family vacation for two weeks, I walked down Main Street and noticed that Alo and Beyond Yoga had recently opened. I continued walking, and as I turned my head left, then right, then left again, I was struck by seeing eight – yes eight! – “athleisure” stores within less than half a mile from one another. With Lululemon, Athleta, Aerie, Vuori, Rhone, Birddogs and the new arrivals of Alo and Beyond Yoga, Westport is now flooded with pricey biker shorts, sports bras, yoga pants and quarter zips.

Now I love a good hot pink tank top or a classic pair of black leggings as much as the next teenager. I play tennis four days a week and am always in the market for a new tennis skirt or top. But does having more than half a dozen stores selling essentially the same items add to the appeal of downtown Westport?

There are more athleisure stores than cosmetic stores, ice cream shops and furniture stores combined. How is it that I have seemingly endless options for a pair of athletic shorts, but need to go to Fairfield to get a good swirl of froyo topped with my favorite gummy bears?

“ How is it that I have seemingly endless options for a pair of athletic shorts, but need to go to Fairfield to get a good swirl of froyo topped with my favorite gummy bears? — Amelia Berkowitz '27

Presumably it’s because the demand supports this amount of supply. Athleisure wear, which Merriam Webster defines as “casual clothing designed to be worn both for exercising and for general use,” has taken off as a category since Covid. After sitting in comfy clothes at home for a year, people apparently wanted to wear the same items when they returned to work, or, in my case, returned to school.

According to a research report prepared by Grand View Research, the global athleisure wear market has grown from $284 billion in 2020 to $422 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $660 billion in 2030. That’s a lot of yoga pants, even when they are selling for $750 a pair, like Alo’s Winter Magic Cashmere Wide Leg Pants.

The growth of the “wellness lifestyle” and high-end athleisure reflects our society’s social media-fed obsession with trends. Many people buying yoga clothes, for example, probably don’t know the difference between Downward Dog and Child’s Pose, but they nevertheless want the “it” brand.

The “market” may support this focus on appearance and trends, but for our downtown, I’d take a few more affordable and unique places where everyone can feel included and find items more tailored to their item and budget preference. And I’d also go to a fro-yo shop. It wasn’t long ago that we had Top This, Sweet Frog and Peach Wave in Westport, all offering make-your-own fro-yo sundaes. A few years later, they were all gone. Will the athleisure stores meet the same fate? Time will tell. But if a few disappeared, I would say “namaste” and bid them farewell.