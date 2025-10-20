Reduce, reuse, rewear: A sustainable Halloween costume guide

Sadie Sherman ’27 Remaining sustainable shouldn’t be overlooked while choosing a Halloween costume.

Every October, it happens again: I buy an excessive amount of accessories, skirts and random add ons for multiple costume ideas. Yet somehow, only half of them even come together while the rest sit untouched in my room for years. This year, I started asking myself: how can I be more sustainable this Halloween?

1. Borrow an old costume from a friend

Let’s be honest, every year, everyone buys at least one new costume. That means your friends probably have a mini Halloween archive collecting dust in their closets. Ask around! Borrowing a costume not only saves money but keeps perfectly good outfits from going to waste. Plus, costumes never really go out of style.

2. DIY

Get off Amazon and do it yourself. Making your own costume pieces gives you total control over the final look, and is way more rewarding. Use materials you already have and add handmade touches that make your costume unique. Creativity is the key to perfection.

3. Thrift

If your closet isn’t inspiring you, head to a thrift store. Goodwill is the treasure trove for Halloween finds. You’ll spend less, support reuse and avoid the waste of buying new items. Online resale sites like Depop or Poshmark will also ensure you find everything for the perfect Halloween costume sustainably.

4. Use your closet to your advantage

Sometimes the perfect costume is already hiding in plain sight. Want to be Winnie the Pooh? Grab that old red T-shirt at the back of your closet! There is no need to buy a brand new shirt when you may already have something just like it. Last resort, buy clothing that can surely be worn for more than one night of your life. Donate it, sell it or lend it to a friend to borrow later to keep the sustainable cycle going.

5. Stay away from fast fashion!

Shein and other fast-fashion brands can be tempting. $2.99 is waving in your face for the perfect tank top, but don’t take the bait. Fast-fashion items are made under unsustainable conditions, like exploitative labor practices, and have a poor environmental impact from carbon heavy shipping and fossil fuel based materials. Once the poor quality clothing arrives after a month of shipping, the clothes will most likely be three sizes too big and practically see through. Spend a little more on something durable or secondhand.

Sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing fun or creativity. In fact, it can make your costume even more original. With a little imagination, and maybe a borrowed tutu or two, you can have the perfect Halloween costume without all the waste.