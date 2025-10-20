Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy

Alexandra Floto ‘28 There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.

It’s lunch time, and after you finish eating, you and your friends head over to check out the club fair. As soon as you step into the hallway, you are hit with the immediate noise, energy and amount of people. Tables are lined up against the wall, each representing two or more clubs. Members call out, eagerly wanting your attention and to get you to sign up.

You know if you make eye contact there is no escape. You will be pulled in and handed the sign up sheet with a piece of candy as a token. And when trying to navigate the hall to view the different clubs, it feels more like a pit at a concert than strolling at school.

If you were overwhelmed during the four day club fair, you’re not alone. But why are there so many clubs here at Staples and how do you know which ones to choose?

Some say the large number of clubs here is the numerous interests at Staples, which may be true. But taking a closer look at the club list, many of them seem to overlap.

Take the many volunteering clubs, for example. They all offer the same thing: volunteer hours for college applications. So why are there so many versions of essentially the same idea?

The base of this trend is the idea or pressure to build up college applications. Having “club founder” on your transcript can look good, but with the amount of people wanting to start clubs, are there any good ideas left?

Luckily for students here at Staples, there are clubs that are worth your time and can look just as good on a college application as starting a club can.

Model UN, for example, is a nationally known club that has competitions all over the country. It helps students also work on their public speaking, research skills, and writing as well as giving students their first entry point into international affairs. Not only that but Staples high school is ranked high and has won awards for their Model UN.

Getting a leadership role in this club can be beneficial not only for self improvement in many aspects but college apps as well.

Another example of a great academic club that won’t waste your time is the Civil Leaders of America. In this nationally recognized club, students debate political issues, work on leadership, and learn about government and civil engagement along with activism. In addition, there are opportunities to go to conventions around the Northeast.

Becoming involved in clubs like these, and ones in different fields, can help show commitment to learning and newfound leadership.

In the end, the amount of clubs can be overwhelming, but searching through it does not have pointless. Instead of getting caught up in the pressure to start a new club just for the sake of a college resume, we should be focusing on joining clubs that offer real experiences, growth and purpose. Whether it is a nationally recognized organization, or just one that aligns with your true interest and offers you something of value.