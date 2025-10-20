I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE

Jasper Hultgren ’28 Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.

As of Oct. 1, a devastating blow will be dealt to everyone in Connecticut: you will no longer be able to marry your first cousin. I know, I know. How devastating! Because of Public Act No.25-72, first cousins who are angling to get married in Connecticut will be denied.

The Connecticut General Assembly put up a good fight and took over 6 months to pass the law, but just recently made the law official. Connecticut has thus officially left the 16 other fine states—including California, Florida, New York and Massachusetts—where it is still permissible to marry your parent’s sibling’s child.

Gone are the days of having a true kissing cousin during Thanksgiving dinner. Gone are the days of whispering sweet nothings across the family reunion buffet to your one true love who also calls your grandma, Grandma. Gone are the days of proudly proclaiming your love for your closest blood relative not named Mom, Dad, or sibling.

“ The days of family circles are over as future generations will be forced to only draw family trees. — Jasper Hultgren '28

The days of family circles are over as future generations will be forced to only draw family trees. We are now all required to pursue a relationship with someone without the same grandparents as us, someone who didn’t go to the same family reunions, or someone who doesn’t have the same DNA minus one degree of separation. Oh, what ever will we do?