There’s only one thing predictable about Staples High School’s temperature: it’s never predictable. Walking through the halls feels like I’m stepping into a never ending episode of “Survivor: Climate Chaos” edition.

The cafeteria? A meat locker. If they gave us parkas with our lunches, I wouldn’t even question it.

Then, I head to math class and suddenly it’s the Sahara Desert. Pencils melting, calculators overheating, me regretting every single sweater choice I made at 7 a.m.

In French? Back to the North Pole! Bonjour Frostbite!

And then there’s journalism, my one room of stability. Perfectly warm, perfectly livable, it’s like the thermostat gods are watching over us.

But only in that room….

This daily weather roulette wheel has made getting dressed for school worthy of an Olympic event. Do I go tank top under a hoodie ….under a puffer jacket? Or risk it all with a sweater and pray math doesn’t roast me alive? By lunch I’m shivering like a penguin. By sixth period, I’m basically a rotisserie chicken.

Word on the street is that the heat officially flips on Oct. 1. On the surface this seems nice, until you realize that means half the school will be blasting like a tropical rainforest, while the other half still feels like an igloo.

So yes, Brooke is cold. Sometimes Brooke’s warm, but most of the time, Brooke is very, very cold. So, until Staples finds a way to stabilize its indoor weather system, I will be lugging around enough layers to outfit a whole camping trip.