Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
One month in: How students are handling school
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Brooke Kirkham ’27, OTW Executive ProducerOctober 7, 2025
Brooke Kirkham ’27
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.

There’s only one thing predictable about Staples High School’s temperature: it’s never predictable. Walking through the halls feels like I’m stepping into a never ending episode of “Survivor: Climate Chaos” edition.

The cafeteria? A meat locker. If they gave us parkas with our lunches, I wouldn’t even question it. 

Then, I head to math class and suddenly it’s the Sahara Desert. Pencils melting, calculators overheating, me regretting every single sweater choice I made at 7 a.m. 

In French? Back to the North Pole! Bonjour Frostbite! 

And then there’s journalism, my one room of stability. Perfectly warm, perfectly livable, it’s like the thermostat gods are watching over us.

But only in that room….

This daily weather roulette wheel has made getting dressed for school worthy of an Olympic event. Do I go tank top under a hoodie ….under a puffer jacket? Or risk it all with a sweater and pray math doesn’t roast me alive? By lunch I’m shivering like a penguin. By sixth period, I’m basically a rotisserie chicken.

Word on the street is that the heat officially flips on Oct. 1. On the surface this seems nice, until you realize that means half the school will be blasting like a tropical rainforest, while the other half still feels like an igloo. 

So yes, Brooke is cold. Sometimes Brooke’s warm, but most of the time, Brooke is very, very cold. So, until Staples finds a way to stabilize its indoor weather system, I will be lugging around enough layers to outfit a whole camping trip.

Brooke Kirkham ’27
Brooke Kirkham ’27, TV Show Executive Producer
Executive Producer of “On The Wreckord,” Brooke Kirkham ’27, was inspired to join Inklings after hearing her older sister’s fun memories. Passionate about her role, she spent the summer working to reinstate “On The Wreckord.” “I worked gathering interest and signing up forms and Kasey went and did the meetings which I’m very grateful for.” Kirkham said.  For Kirkham, the show is more than a creative outlet; it unites Staples as a community.  “We do think it brings the school together and people love seeing their classmates on the screen,” she said. “We’re super excited because we have really good plans for this year.”
