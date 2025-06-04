Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life

Malena Tortorella ’27 “The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.

The lights dim, the room grows quiet and still, the stage left in disarray. Just moments earlier, the room was filled with chatter and enjoyment, all of this coming to a stop as Nazi soldiers storm into their secret annex, marching the Frank family and their friends out to their death.

This past weekend, I got the opportunity to see Staples’ Players put on their production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” a heart-wrenching play with an emotional real-life backstory. And, although the play took place in the smaller black box theater of Staples, the setting was just as incredible as the performances by the actors.

Because it was my first time in Staples’ black box, when I first walked in, I noticed the room was smaller and more intimate than I thought it would be. There were only a few rows of seats and little space for the actual stage, but it felt more private and secret— capturing the feeling of the annex the Frank family lived in for years.

The set was very realistic, containing four rooms visible to the audience and furniture that at first looked unused and untouched, which the Frank family and their friends slowly began to personalize as they settled more deeply into this living space. Another thing I noticed was the lighting. It was used to convey suspense, highlight dramatic moments and create the illusion of separate rooms within the set.

The lighting added another layer of emotional depth to the story while also acting functionally for actors, such as when Anne used her desk lamp whenever she wrote in her Diary. Not only did it shift attention to her, it also symbolized loss when Anne could no longer flick it on.

Although the entire cast was fantastic, I felt like I could connect most to Mrs. Van Daan, played by Sorel Kennedy, particularly when her father’s fur coat was taken by her husband and sold. I felt sympathy for the real person in that moment, who had to surrender prized memories and possessions in order to live. Simple things that these people craved, such as going outside, were stripped of them, and the actors did a fantastic job portraying this sadness and longing.

Overall, whether or not you were familiar with the tragic story of Anne Frank, this play was sure to bring overwhelming emotions and admittedly for me, many tears.