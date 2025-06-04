Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
High schools should implement mandatory life skill classes for students to take to better prepare them for their future.
Why life skills deserve a place in every high school curriculum
“The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.
Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
As Westport faces an uptick in car thefts over recent months, The Westport Police Department emphasizes the importance of personal safety measures.
Driveway thefts in Westport: 4 ways to stay safe
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Day of Champions supports grieving children
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
The Wreckers girls’ basketball team receives a pep talk from their coach before a game.
WNBA’s growth sparks confidence in young athletes
Golshore ’25 takes an at bat against Amity in last year's state championship game. The Wreckers fell short 9-1
The last inning: How Staples baseball can reclaim state championship trophy
The rugby team huddles together for a post-game talk.
Quarterfinal loss ends season for boys’ rugby
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach
Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.
Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life

Malena Tortorella ’27, Staff WriterJune 4, 2025
Malena Tortorella ’27
“The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.

The lights dim, the room grows quiet and still, the stage left in disarray. Just moments earlier, the room was filled with chatter and enjoyment, all of this coming to a stop as Nazi soldiers storm into their secret annex, marching the Frank family and their friends out to their death. 

This past weekend, I got the opportunity to see Staples’ Players put on their production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” a heart-wrenching play with an emotional real-life backstory. And, although the play took place in the smaller black box theater of Staples, the setting  was just as incredible as the performances by the actors. 

Because it was my first time in Staples’ black box, when I first walked in, I noticed the room was smaller and more intimate than I thought it would be. There were only a few rows of seats and little space for the actual stage, but it felt more private and secret— capturing the feeling of the annex the Frank family lived in for years.

The set was very realistic, containing four rooms visible to the audience and furniture that at first looked unused and untouched, which the Frank family and their friends slowly began to personalize as they settled more deeply into this living space. Another thing I noticed was the lighting. It was used to convey suspense, highlight dramatic moments and create the illusion of separate rooms within the set. 

The lighting added another layer of emotional depth to the story while also acting functionally for actors, such as when Anne used her desk lamp whenever she wrote in her Diary. Not only did it shift attention to her, it also symbolized loss when Anne could no longer flick it on. 

Otto Frank, played by Blake Raho ’27, reads from Anne Frank’s diary after her death, and many of her family’s deaths, in a concentration camp (Blake Raho ’27)

Although the entire cast was fantastic, I felt like I could connect most to Mrs. Van Daan, played by Sorel Kennedy, particularly when her father’s fur coat was taken by her husband and sold. I felt sympathy for the real person in that moment, who had to surrender prized memories and possessions in order to live. Simple things that these people craved, such as going outside, were stripped of them, and the actors did a fantastic job portraying this sadness and longing. 

Overall, whether or not you were familiar with the tragic story of Anne Frank, this play was sure to bring overwhelming emotions and admittedly for me, many tears.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
My imperfect hands after a stressful week.
Unpolished Me: How biting my nails reflects my imperfections
About the Contributor
Malena Tortorella ’27
Malena Tortorella ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Malena Tortorella ’27 has been cooking and baking almost daily for five years.  “I cook for my family and bring treats for my friends,” Tortorella said. “I started with my grandma, and now I do it independently.” Another strong inspiration was her seventh grade English teacher, who ran the CMS newspaper and sparked her passion for journalism.  “We talked a lot and she really inspired me to join the school newspaper in middle school,” Tortorella said. “That love of journalism inspired me to take Advanced Journalism.”