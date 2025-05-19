Unpolished Me: How biting my nails reflects my imperfections

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
My imperfect hands after a stressful week.
Unpolished Me: How biting my nails reflects my imperfections
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Unpolished Me: How biting my nails reflects my imperfections

Alexis Jacobs ’26, Web Features EditorMay 19, 2025
My imperfect hands after a stressful week.
Alexis Jacobs ’26
My imperfect hands after a stressful week.

I wish I was one of those girls with the perfectly strong, long nails that reach above their finger tip gracefully extending the lines of their fingers. You know, the girls with the fresh coat of pastel blue nail polish, with skin so smooth it looks untouched. 

But I am not. 

Instead, I am a girl with brittle nails that don’t even pass my finger. A girl with raw, red skin, torn from biting and pulling. My fingers are lined with scabs and rips. My nails are weak, and my cuticles are imperfectly messy.  My fingers take the physical form of my stress, especially through junior year. 

My hands have scabs and rips that show my emotional state. At this point, I don’t even notice when I am biting my fingers. It’s automatic, unconscious. I only realize when my nails become so short they burn, or my skin cuts so deep they bleed. But I don’t bite my nails to feel the pain, I bite my nails to distract myself. Maybe it gives my anxiety somewhere to go, even if it’s just to the tips of my fingers.

When I go to get my nails done, I have to prepare myself for the inevitable lecture by the nail tech telling me “your nails are too short and weak”, or even once telling my friend “she has a very bad habit.” They are not wrong, my nails are brittle, and at this point I can’t grow them out without them breaking. Maybe it is the perfectionist in me, clearing away the white tips, trying to smooth them out until they all but disappear. The perfectionist in me is trying to clean up my nails, but in turn damaging them.  

Once I have bitten or picked to a certain point the skin becomes raw, new and exposed. To stop myself from continuing to bite, I cover the raw skin with a bandaid. This is my protection, barrier and my support. It shields my tender skin from further damage and allows it to heal. 

During junior year, my stress has shown through my cut up fingers.  My nails are imperfect, damaged by my stress. That being said, nails grow and skin heals. I don’t think this is a habit I will ever stop (and trust me I have tried), but the imperfections of my torn skin and stubby nails is something I have decided to accept. 

This solution is not perfect, but neither am I.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinions
For some students it can be very challenging balancing out social life and homework in a healthy way. Some days it feels like studying takes over your whole clock.
Homework can wait - I need 45 minutes to decompress
This USC Speak Your Mind Challenge isn’t just a trend, it’s a reminder to speak up, check in, and support mental health.
Silence after the splash: The real message behind the USC Ice Bucket Challenge is being lost
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
About the Contributor
Alexis Jacobs ’26
Alexis Jacobs ’26, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Alexis Jacobs ’26 does it all. Between dancing every day, Inklings, knitting and sourdough making, she keeps very busy.  “I love the environment at dance and how we all support each other,” Jacobs said. “Dance, and my other hobbies are how I express my creativity.”  Jacobs first joined Inklings so she could use her creativity in an academic way. She enjoys writing and editing feature articles, and making recipes for the web.  “I love how in journalism I have creative freedom over what I write,” Jacobs said. “I enjoy sharing my hobbies and passions through my articles.”