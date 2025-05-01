Join the discussion.

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.
Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season

Camille Blundell ’27, Paper Editor May 1, 2025
Camille Blundell ’27
This year’s spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast’s allergy seasons being extended three weeks.

As flowers bloom, trees get greener and the Staples courtyard fills with free period tanners, joy seems to have been brought back into the dull school day. Everything is perfect until you wake up with a sore throat and your eyes swollen shut. Suddenly, your day gets interrupted by a coughing fit at lunch and falling asleep from the hidden antihistamine in your allergy pill. Even the mention of May gets my nose running. Gross. But don’t worry, below is my faulty-proof guide on how to stay healthy during this allergy season. From someone on prescribed allergy medicine: Trust me, I’ll get you through the spring season. 

This might be stating the obvious, but I had to start with my tried-and-true: Get a trusty allergy medication. You may be reading this and thinking, “Well, allergies can’t be that bad!”… All I have to say is wait until you can’t stop sneezing during your geometry test. Taking a decongestant daily will clear your sinuses and minimize your worries about eating lunch outside.

Next, cleanliness is key. For some, this could be shocking to hear, but we are not cartoon characters that have a default outfit, and to many Staples students’ dismay, we do have to shower and wash our clothes to avoid sickness (and smelliness). Honestly, I am begging for some freshmen to wear deodorant as it gets warmer out, so the least you can do is shower for your own good.

The most effective way to alleviate your allergies is to get the pollen that builds up throughout the day off your body. You can achieve this by taking a hot shower, washing your clothes and sheets and washing your face to minimize contact with possible allergens in your eyes, nose and mouth.

My last piece of advice is to get outside. There is no better way to test if these hacks have worked than facing the pollen head-on. I’m not telling you to shove your face in a bunch of flowers, but do your homework outside on a nice day or take your dog for a walk. Spring is a short season, and while your throat may be sore and your eyes may be puffy, it is only for a little while. The birds are chirping, and the smell of fresh flowers is in the air, so please go outside and enjoy the springtime. 

