Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season

Camille Blundell ’27 This year’s spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast’s allergy seasons being extended three weeks.

As flowers bloom, trees get greener and the Staples courtyard fills with free period tanners, joy seems to have been brought back into the dull school day. Everything is perfect until you wake up with a sore throat and your eyes swollen shut. Suddenly, your day gets interrupted by a coughing fit at lunch and falling asleep from the hidden antihistamine in your allergy pill. Even the mention of May gets my nose running. Gross. But don’t worry, below is my faulty-proof guide on how to stay healthy during this allergy season. From someone on prescribed allergy medicine: Trust me, I’ll get you through the spring season.

This might be stating the obvious, but I had to start with my tried-and-true: Get a trusty allergy medication. You may be reading this and thinking, “Well, allergies can’t be that bad!”… All I have to say is wait until you can’t stop sneezing during your geometry test. Taking a decongestant daily will clear your sinuses and minimize your worries about eating lunch outside.

Next, cleanliness is key. For some, this could be shocking to hear, but we are not cartoon characters that have a default outfit, and to many Staples students’ dismay, we do have to shower and wash our clothes to avoid sickness (and smelliness). Honestly, I am begging for some freshmen to wear deodorant as it gets warmer out, so the least you can do is shower for your own good. “ Honestly, I am begging for some freshmen to wear deodorant as it gets warmer out, so the least you can do is shower for your own good.” — Camille Blundell '27 The most effective way to alleviate your allergies is to get the pollen that builds up throughout the day off your body. You can achieve this by taking a hot shower, washing your clothes and sheets and washing your face to minimize contact with possible allergens in your eyes, nose and mouth.

My last piece of advice is to get outside. There is no better way to test if these hacks have worked than facing the pollen head-on. I’m not telling you to shove your face in a bunch of flowers, but do your homework outside on a nice day or take your dog for a walk. Spring is a short season, and while your throat may be sore and your eyes may be puffy, it is only for a little while. The birds are chirping, and the smell of fresh flowers is in the air, so please go outside and enjoy the springtime.