Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Merit parkway exit changes
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Beyond “Gilmore Girls:” my favorite shows and movies that help me romanticize fall
Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.
Protein obsessions storm the internet; are we consuming too much?
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
High pressure, high potential: freshman step into varsity roles
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
New beginnings on the gridiron: What we learned from week 1
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe
At Sorelle Art Gallery, Daniel Pollera’s sailboat painting contrasts to today’s AI art growth , reminding viewers of the emotion and originality only a human can capture. The painting is what most fear is being overshadowed by algorithms, replacing the artist's hand and heart.
Created or generated?: uniqueness at risk due to algorithms
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
A new authentic Italian restaurant, Massi Co, has opened in the heart of westport. This restaurant not only has exclusively imported ingredients from Italy, but a warm staff, fun music, and a great vibe.
Back to the Roots: Massi Co, an Authentic Neapolitan restaurant opens
Stew Leonard's offers a variety of fun fall activites for the whole family to partake in!
Stew Leonard’s 2025 Fall Festivites!
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Byline photo of Bailey Lillvis ’27
Bailey Lillvis ’27, Paper EditorSeptember 24, 2025
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.

Americacorps, the federal agency that administers the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PSVA), announced a temporary pause of the program on May 25, 2025. In Westport, youth service is an essential part of the community, so how is it specifically affecting the area?

“Since its founding in 2003 by President George W. Bush, the PVSA has honored over 400,000 Americans for their service—setting a national standard for civic recognition,” the Helper Helper website said.

It has recognized individuals, families, and groups who dedicate large amounts of their free time to community service, and their awards range from bronze, gold or a lifetime achievement award for truly dedicated individuals. While it does look good on college applications, it also can be a real source of pride.

“My focus was never on the award itself, but on how I could create the greatest impact possible in the community,” Giselle Bauer ’27 said, “The award became a milestone that represented that goal.”

Americacorps is still yet to give a reason for the pause: the only information that is currently known is that it is temporary. However, some believe that it may be related to budget and staffing cuts that took place this year.

“Reports indicate that over $400 million in funding has been eliminated, resulting in the termination of more than 32,000 AmeriCorps positions nationwide,” the Volunteer Scholars website stated

In the wake of the pause on the PVSA award, some have gone searching for alternatives. For example, Helper Helper has launched the National Service Honor, an award modeled after the Presidential Service Award. 

“Even while PVSA is on pause, the need to honor student volunteers remains stronger than ever,” the Helper Helper website states. “With the National Service Honor, we can keep recognizing the students, families, and communities who make service a part of everyday life.”

While the future of the PVSA award is unknown at the moment, Westport students are still stepping up and volunteering, which remains at the core of who Westport is. 

“Volunteering is more than just giving time, it’s about compassion, connection, and caring for others,” National Charity League of Westport mom Sarah Blair said. “Students bring fresh ideas, energy, and a willingness to get involved, inspiring a culture of service among their peers.”

Bailey Lillvis '27
Bailey Lillvis '27, Paper Editor
