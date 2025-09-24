PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting

In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.

Americacorps, the federal agency that administers the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PSVA), announced a temporary pause of the program on May 25, 2025. In Westport, youth service is an essential part of the community, so how is it specifically affecting the area?

“Since its founding in 2003 by President George W. Bush, the PVSA has honored over 400,000 Americans for their service—setting a national standard for civic recognition,” the Helper Helper website said.

It has recognized individuals, families, and groups who dedicate large amounts of their free time to community service, and their awards range from bronze, gold or a lifetime achievement award for truly dedicated individuals. While it does look good on college applications, it also can be a real source of pride.

“My focus was never on the award itself, but on how I could create the greatest impact possible in the community,” Giselle Bauer ’27 said, “The award became a milestone that represented that goal.”

Americacorps is still yet to give a reason for the pause: the only information that is currently known is that it is temporary. However, some believe that it may be related to budget and staffing cuts that took place this year.

“Reports indicate that over $400 million in funding has been eliminated, resulting in the termination of more than 32,000 AmeriCorps positions nationwide,” the Volunteer Scholars website stated.

In the wake of the pause on the PVSA award, some have gone searching for alternatives. For example, Helper Helper has launched the National Service Honor, an award modeled after the Presidential Service Award.

“Even while PVSA is on pause, the need to honor student volunteers remains stronger than ever,” the Helper Helper website states. “With the National Service Honor, we can keep recognizing the students, families, and communities who make service a part of everyday life.”

While the future of the PVSA award is unknown at the moment, Westport students are still stepping up and volunteering, which remains at the core of who Westport is.

“Volunteering is more than just giving time, it’s about compassion, connection, and caring for others,” National Charity League of Westport mom Sarah Blair said. “Students bring fresh ideas, energy, and a willingness to get involved, inspiring a culture of service among their peers.”