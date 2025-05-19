Join the discussion.

The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
My imperfect hands after a stressful week.
Unpolished Me: How biting my nails reflects my imperfections
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Wreckers for Russ: Staples soccer teams organize student-led walkout for Russell Oost-Lievense
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
May 19, 2025
Zoe Boxenbaum ’25
Each spring, Westport welcomes the reopening of the Westport Farmers’ Market on Imperial Ave after their annual winter hiatus. But this year, amid threats of economic recession and mounting instability, the opening of the farmers’ market isn’t only exciting: it’s essential. 

“[During recessions] local farmers markets and farm stands can be helpful. It might be tempting to write them off as too expensive or artisanal, but that’s not always the case,” food marketing expert Phil Lempert said. “Buying local produce at farmers markets and farm stands offers the chance to eat seasonally, which will be important in the coming months.”

The average chain grocery store like Stop and Shop or Whole Foods receive their fresh products like produce or meat from the factory or farm, which are often distributed by large corporations who can mark up the price an average of 15%-25% before they even reach the store to achieve higher profit margins at the expense of consumers.


 But what would happen if we went to the farms directly to purchase our food without shelling out extra to buy it from the store? That is exactly what farmers’ markets are aiming to do. Their farm-to-consumer model cuts out the middleman, preventing them from increasing markups for the consumer and reducing profit for the farmers.

This mutually beneficial arrangement has a ripple effect beyond the weekly market each Thursday from 10:00-2:00. 

“I think shopping at a farmers market is a healthier option, a more environmentally friendly option, and most importantly, when you buy locally, it improves the economic condition in your hometown,” Economics teacher Jonathan Shepro said. “By buying local food, you and your neighbors are better prepared to face recession.”

Since farmers’ markets have a mutually beneficial model, they can be found in every state in America, with over 8,600 farmers’ markets in the U.S in 2024, growing from just 2,000 in 1994 (Farmers’ Market Coalition). Just within the borders of Fairfield County, there are 14 weekly markets spanning from Greenwich to Bridgeport, each offering seasonal vegetables and unique goods local to the region.

So, next time when you find your fridge out of produce or your pantry lacking bread, choose local farmers, bakers and artisans to nourish your family, support your local economy, and boost both the sellers’ and your own pockets.

Zoe Boxenbaum ’25
Zoe Boxenbaum ’25, Executive TV Producer
Zoe Boxenbaum ’25 is encouraging everyone to get outside. When she’s not producing episodes of “On the Wreckord,” Boxenbaum enjoys sunsets on the beach, going on long drives and cooking.  “I love to cook for my family,” Boxenbaum said. “Family is super important to me.” Boxenbaum is entering her second year at Inklings, transitioning from being a broadcaster to producing “On the Wreckord.” After finding her love for journalism, Boxenbaum plans to pursue it in college.  “Inklings sets you up for college-level journalism,” Boxenbaum said. “Being able to go into the college newspaper setting already up to speed is amazing.