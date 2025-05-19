Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears

Zoe Boxenbaum ’25 The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.

Each spring, Westport welcomes the reopening of the Westport Farmers’ Market on Imperial Ave after their annual winter hiatus. But this year, amid threats of economic recession and mounting instability, the opening of the farmers’ market isn’t only exciting: it’s essential.

“[During recessions] local farmers markets and farm stands can be helpful. It might be tempting to write them off as too expensive or artisanal, but that’s not always the case,” food marketing expert Phil Lempert said. “Buying local produce at farmers markets and farm stands offers the chance to eat seasonally, which will be important in the coming months.”

The average chain grocery store like Stop and Shop or Whole Foods receive their fresh products like produce or meat from the factory or farm, which are often distributed by large corporations who can mark up the price an average of 15%-25% before they even reach the store to achieve higher profit margins at the expense of consumers.

But what would happen if we went to the farms directly to purchase our food without shelling out extra to buy it from the store? That is exactly what farmers’ markets are aiming to do. Their farm-to-consumer model cuts out the middleman, preventing them from increasing markups for the consumer and reducing profit for the farmers.

This mutually beneficial arrangement has a ripple effect beyond the weekly market each Thursday from 10:00-2:00.

“I think shopping at a farmers market is a healthier option, a more environmentally friendly option, and most importantly, when you buy locally, it improves the economic condition in your hometown,” Economics teacher Jonathan Shepro said. “By buying local food, you and your neighbors are better prepared to face recession.”

Since farmers’ markets have a mutually beneficial model, they can be found in every state in America, with over 8,600 farmers’ markets in the U.S in 2024, growing from just 2,000 in 1994 (Farmers’ Market Coalition). Just within the borders of Fairfield County, there are 14 weekly markets spanning from Greenwich to Bridgeport, each offering seasonal vegetables and unique goods local to the region.

So, next time when you find your fridge out of produce or your pantry lacking bread, choose local farmers, bakers and artisans to nourish your family, support your local economy, and boost both the sellers’ and your own pockets.