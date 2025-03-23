Categories:
Students share opinions on Seal of Biliteracy
Sophia Reeves ’25 and Demi Sasson ’25 • March 23, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Sophia Reeves ’25, Paper Editor
Storytelling, creativity and discipline are just a few of the essential traits that every successful dancer needs. This is a fact that Paper News Editor Sophia Reeves ’25 likely knows well given the amount of time she has spent in the art form. “I am a dancer. I’ve been for about 15 years,” Reeves said. And according to Reeves, journalism and dance have a lot more in common than one may originally assume. “I enjoy doing both…[you can add] a lot of [your style] to it, [just like] writing for Inklings,” Reeves said. “They’re both excellent ways of self-expression.”
Demi Sasson ’25, Associate Paper Managing Editor
Demi Sasson ’25, Paper, an Associate Paper Managing Editor, feels her journey in journalism has not only impacted her writing, but also her personality and social skills as well. “It has made me more outgoing in general,” Sasson said. “Having to interview people has helped because I would not do that anywhere else.” Journalism has also brought out her more creative side. This summer Sasson dyed a few strands of her hair pink, matching with her friends. “I’ve always had a creative side,” Sasson said. “The arts section is my favorite because it allows me to be fluid with my designs.”