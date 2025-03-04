Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?

Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program.

“In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.”

After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls.

“I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to show my opinions.”