Wreckers clinch top seed with comeback win over New Canaan, eye FCIAC playoff run

Austin Heyer ’27 Boys’ volleyball came back from a first set loss to beat New Canaan and clinch the top seed in the FCIAC.

Staples boys’ volleyball defeated New Canaan 3-1 in a home game to close out the regular season on May 21.

Coming into the game the Wreckers were 16-3 overall and 13-1 in the FCIAC and New Canaan was 14-3 overall and 14-2 in the FCIAC. With a win in, the wreckers clinched the first seed in the FCIAC playoffs.

“We have to want it more from here on to the rest of the season,” head coach John Sedlock said.

The game didn’t start the way the Wreckers intended, dropping the first set to New Canaan 21-25. However the Wreckers were able to quickly regain momentum by scoring the first four points of the second set, and from there never gave in and won the remaining three sets of the game.

“We knew New Cannan was a streaky team,” Pierce Brown ’25 said. “We had that talk, and came out firing at full capacity.”

The game saw multiple Wreckers contributing. This included great play by Brown with 20+ blocks, Brian Divino ’25 with 42 assists, Jax Rosenberg ’26 with 19 digs and William Stoutenberg ’26 with 7 blocks. This contribution from many members of the team is something they will need heading into the playoffs as the top seed.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the better team on paper,” Coach Sedlock said when discussing keys to the playoffs. “You have to play better that day and that’s what we have to do.”

The Wreckers turn their attention to the eighth-seeded Greenwich Cardinals, who they previously swept on May 23. If the Wreckers advance, they could meet and avenge their only FCIAC loss on the season in Stamford.