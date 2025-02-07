Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol

Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)

The non-renewal of Staples tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos was voided because it did not follow protocol. Hrisovulos’ appeal hearing took place in Town Hall on the morning of Jan. 31. The hearing was to determine if Hrisovulos had been given proper notice by Superintendent Thomas Scarice, about athletic director VJ Sarullo’s recommendation to not rehire him.

According to protocol, Scarice had 90 days to make the non-renewal, which he failed to do, therefore invalidating it.

During the hearing, the Board reviewed multiple emails between Hrisovulos and Scarice, in which Scarice “recommended non-renewal” but never made a formal decision.

It is important to note that Scarice still has the option to terminate Hrisovulos. This being said, to be terminated, a coach must be proven to exhibit immoral conduct, failure to follow BOE rules and procedures, insubordination or a decision to end the sports program.

Town Hall was filled with a couple dozen members of the community including past and present players’ parents, players and some other non-staples tennis students, who celebrated when the BOE ultimately voided Hrisovulos non-renewal.

The community has come together largely in support of Hrisovulos, donating to Jesse Heussner’s go fund me page for his legal support. The page has raised $15,486.

“ We are rallying together to support an incredible coach, mentor, and community member who has been unjustly dismissed from his position as Staples tennis varsity coach. — Heussner