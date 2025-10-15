Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure

Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.

For over 100 years, the store at Old Mill Grocery and Deli has had many different names. According to the Soundview Empower Alliance (SEA), the Old Mill store is the oldest continuously operating retail establishment in Westport. But now, lawsuits could threaten their business.

In the winter of 2021, Elvira’s Market, which previously occupied the Old Mill property, was for sale, and community members Jim Hood, Ian Warburg and Chris Tait joined together with the goal of purchasing the property to prevent its conversion into a private residence. They formed SEA and raised enough money to purchase the property. Once the purchase was successful, SEA hired Romanacci’s to operate the deli for them.

Hood emphasized the role of local residents in funding the purchase, crediting the community with keeping the store in operation.

“A lot of people say that we saved it, but the real truth is, the community saved it,” Hood said. “The community loved the place and the people in the community were willing to put up $1.3 million to save their little neighborhood gathering place.”

However, three lawsuits from a group of neighbors could potentially lead to the store’s closure.

The neighbor complaints cite concerns that the gelato cart and picnic tables could draw larger crowds, which some neighbors say would be disruptive to the neighborhood.

Their most pressing concern, however, is over the potential effect that Old Mill’s provisional beer and wine license might have on the neighborhood. They have named possible negative outcomes such as traffic jams, parking on the sidewalks, underaged drinking, people remaining in the area at late hours and people buying alcohol to use on the beach.

These complaints started a year ago, but they have intensified in recent months. Inklings reached out to the plaintiffs for details on these grievances but received no response.

Hood acknowledged the concerns but said none of the predicted problems have occurred during nearly a year of beer and wine sales.

“Objectively, if any of those things had happened, it would not be good, and I would say a reasonable person would say ‘Yeah, I agree [with the concerns],’ but none of those things have happened and we’ve been selling beer and wine for almost a year,” Hood said.

According to Westport Police, no incidents related to beer and wine sales have been reported. In addition, the P&Z granted a text amendment making the sales legally permissible.

“It is the charge of the P&ZC to decide what is best for the community in regard to planning and zoning in Westport,” P&Z director Michelle Perille said. “I believe they support the current operation by adopting text amendments that aid in the economic viability of [Old Mill Grocery].”

This summer, SEA launched a public relations campaign and a petition. After unsuccessfully trying to resolve the conflict with neighbors through legal defense alone, and realizing the opposition wasn’t backing down, SEA decided it was time to inform the broader community and rally support.

SEA displayed a sign on the deli that read “Don’t Kill the Old Mill!” and distributed flyers throughout town. Soon after, they created a petition—which drew 3,800 signatures in just three days—and a GoFundMe page. Their campaign centered on four main calls to action: sign and share the petition, contribute to legal expenses and contact members of the Representative Town Meeting.

So far, SEA has spent approximately $50,000 in initiatives to resolve these complaints. They are determined to keep the Old Mill Deli alive, but they worry that they will run out of funds.

“It’s a labor of love to preserve a historic property,” First Selectwoman Jen Tooker said, according to SEA’s website, “and to ensure that future generations get to learn about and experience our community’s history, while also benefiting from [SEA’s] expanded mission.”

“SEA doesn’t have the money to defend itself against endless lawsuits. […] Nor do we have the time, nor is that what any of us want to do,” Hood said. “And that is why we started this PR campaign.”