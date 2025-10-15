Subscribe
Inklings News
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Second period at Staples High School is an hour and twenty minutes, which can be exhausting for students. Making “communications time” at the start of class mandatory would help students focus, reduce stress and be more productive.
Making second period more manageable
Georgia Ratcliffe ’27 and Sadie Sherman ’27 go to Lyfe Cafe, Retreat Sweets and Greenology to find the best strawberry matcha in Westport.
Strawberry matcha review: where should you get your matcha?
Staples added a new science course allowing students to go deeper into their study of forensics.
Going deeper into forensics: Staples introduces new course
The Spotted Lantern Fly first came to the United States in the 2000s, but has since spread across the East Coast. Feasting on trees, people have been instructed to kill them before they harm more wildlife. This is your calling. After watching this video, you will be the lord of the (lantern) flies.
Lantern BYE! A guide to DIY pest control
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Categories:

Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure

Byline photo of Andi Jacobs ’26
Byline photo of Sophie Smith ’26
Andi Jacobs '26 and Sophie Smith '26
October 15, 2025
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.

For over 100 years, the store at Old Mill Grocery and Deli has had many different names. According to the Soundview Empower Alliance (SEA), the Old Mill store is the oldest continuously operating retail establishment in Westport. But now, lawsuits could threaten their business. 

In the winter of 2021, Elvira’s Market, which previously occupied the Old Mill property, was for sale, and community members Jim Hood, Ian Warburg and Chris Tait joined together with the goal of purchasing the property to prevent its conversion into a private residence. They formed SEA and raised enough money to purchase the property. Once the purchase was successful, SEA hired Romanacci’s to operate the deli for them.

Hood emphasized the role of local residents in funding the purchase, crediting the community with keeping the store in operation.   

“A lot of people say that we saved it, but the real truth is, the community saved it,” Hood said. “The community loved the place and the people in the community were willing to put up $1.3 million to save their little neighborhood gathering place.” 

However, three lawsuits from a group of neighbors could potentially lead to the store’s closure. 

The neighbor complaints cite concerns that the gelato cart and picnic tables could draw larger crowds, which some neighbors say would be disruptive to the neighborhood.

Their most pressing concern, however, is over the potential effect that Old Mill’s provisional beer and wine license might have on the neighborhood. They have named possible negative outcomes such as traffic jams, parking on the sidewalks, underaged drinking, people remaining in the area at late hours and people buying alcohol to use on the beach. 

These complaints started a year ago, but they have intensified in recent months. Inklings reached out to the plaintiffs for details on these grievances but received no response. 

Hood acknowledged the concerns but said none of the predicted problems have occurred during nearly a year of beer and wine sales.

“Objectively, if any of those things had happened, it would not be good, and I would say a reasonable person would say ‘Yeah, I agree [with the concerns],’ but none of those things have happened and we’ve been selling beer and wine for almost a year,” Hood said.   

Defender Jim Hood sits in front of historic landmark he hopes to save: Old Mill.

According to Westport Police, no incidents related to beer and wine sales have been reported. In addition, the P&Z granted a text amendment making the sales legally permissible. 

“It is the charge of the P&ZC to decide what is best for the community in regard to planning and zoning in Westport,” P&Z director Michelle Perille said. “I believe they support the current operation by adopting text amendments that aid in the economic viability of [Old Mill Grocery].”

This summer, SEA launched a public relations campaign and a petition. After unsuccessfully trying to resolve the conflict with neighbors through legal defense alone, and realizing the opposition wasn’t backing down, SEA decided it was time to inform the broader community and rally support. 

SEA displayed a sign on the deli that read “Don’t Kill the Old Mill!” and distributed flyers throughout town. Soon after, they created a petition—which drew 3,800 signatures in just three days—and a GoFundMe page. Their campaign centered on four main calls to action: sign and share the petition, contribute to legal expenses and contact members of the Representative Town Meeting. 

So far, SEA has spent approximately $50,000 in initiatives to resolve these complaints. They are determined to keep the Old Mill Deli alive, but they worry that they will run out of funds. 

“It’s a labor of love to preserve a historic property,” First Selectwoman Jen Tooker said, according to SEA’s website, “and to ensure that future generations get to learn about and experience our community’s history, while also benefiting from [SEA’s] expanded mission.”  

 

“SEA doesn’t have the money to defend itself against endless lawsuits. […] Nor do we have the time, nor is that what any of us want to do,” Hood said. “And that is why we started this PR campaign.”     

About the Contributors
Andi Jacobs ’26
Andi Jacobs ’26, Editor-in-Chief
Discovering new perspectives and points of view is what drives Editor-in-Chief Andi Jacobs ’26. While hard news stories might be boring for some, she finds them the most impactful and the most gratifying.   Jacobs doesn’t shy away from the difficult stories, a mindset she learned from her training in dance. Dance ingrained a disciplined mindset to always push herself to new levels and do the best she could.   “The most helpful thing [dance has] done for me is teach me the importance of hard work and dedication,” Jacobs said. “That’s something that I apply everywhere, but especially to journalism.”
Sophie Smith ’26
Sophie Smith ’26, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sophie Smith ’26 has many qualities of a leader, but her passion for Inklings was more than natural instinct. “I decided to join intro to journalism freshman year,” Smith said. “That’s kind of how I started and really found my passion for journalism.” Beyond Inklings, Smith’s leadership also extends to her roles as a varsity squash player and contributor to many clubs. “I’ve really learned how to be comfortable outside of myself and learn to find my voice,” Smith said. “That definitely transfers onto the court and just trying to be the best version of myself.”
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 , Creative Director
Creative Director Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 channels her energy into the art of dance, a passion she’s had since toddlerhood. Beyond choreography, she works a part-time job at a small business, assisting children in curating fits. “I work at Groove in Westport, which is a kids’ clothing store,” Mastocciolo said. “I love seeing people I know there.”  Mastocciolo’s motivation to join Advanced Journalism was driven by her friends’ encouragement and mom’s eye for fashion, which shaped the creative perspective she offers to Inklings. “I was really interested by the idea of journalism,” she said, “and I grew up around fashion magazines.”
