Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV

Sarah Kalb ’26 Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.

WWPT is the student-run radio station about Staples sports on 90.3 FM. WWPT broadcasts sports games and after-school shows. STV is the sister program of WWPT, serving as the TV production that stems out of the TV production classes taught by Geno Heiter. STV produces the post and pre sports shows and the videos made in TV production get posted on STV.

But who’s behind these infamous shows? Several students help run the program. To name a few, there’s executive producers Sarah Kalb ’26 and Charlie Curran ’26 and producers Will Stoutenberg ’26 and Jared Sale ’26.

Kalb took Radio 1 as an elective in her freshman year, which sparked her interest in radio and TV production.

“It was very intimidating at first, as this little freshman, walking in with all these upperclassmen,” Kalb said. “But I just kept going and as the class went on, I got more comfortable.”

Producing WWPT and STV is a lot of work, but with the help of a community, it’s much easier to get done.

“It really is student-run and we have a lot of responsibility,” Kalb said. “It’s so fun being in that room and knowing that everybody cares. Everybody’s super excited to get the show started, and even if you’re not on camera, everybody shows up.”

Next executive producer up, Charlie Curran. Curran was lucky to get into a radio class sophomore year, which started his interest in broadcasting and is now something he wants to continue further. For Curran, the best part isn’t the broadcasting, it’s the people.

“The part I enjoy most is that I’m with all my friends talking about things that we choose. There is never a dull or boring moment in both Radio and TV class,” Curran said.

Even with his passion for broadcasting, Curran knows it isn’t always going to be easy.

“The most challenging part is thinking of what type of show you want to do […] because you want to think of segments that the viewers and listeners will like and something that you actually want to do,” Curran said.

Producer and video editor William Stoutenberg loves video editing and making sports edits.

“It’s an exciting process preparing for a show. The best are the Clean Up Crew postgame shows, which feature interviews with athletes,” Stoutenberg said. “[Mr. Heiter] goes above and beyond in everything he does, and STV/WWPT simply wouldn’t exist without him. He stays for hours after school, just to ensure we have a phenomenal load of content.”

Stoutenberg doesn’t get nervous on camera, but finds that the community around him helps him relax in the environment.

“I love being in the studies of 70 North, and with all the support from Mr. Heiter and my peers, it’s a really fun time,” Stoutenberg said.

Last but not least, producer Jared Sale. Sale was lucky to get into radio class as a freshman, where he was introduced to Heiter, and his passion began.

“I’m hoping to continue this work through college and I dream of one day getting to broadcast for the New York Knicks,” Sale said.

Although the process of producing a show can be hard, Sale has many ways to help him get through it.

“The process for producing the Clean up Crew for me can be tough but I truly love it. I wait until the game concludes to formulate my questions,” Sale said. “The short window between the end of the game and start of the show can be pretty high pressure for me […] but with the help of my peers and Mr. Heiter, it always seems to work out.”

The producers’ shared passion for sports, broadcasting and storytelling fuels the success of WWPT and STV, and none of it would be possible without the community.

“I’m so lucky to have Mr. Heiter and the best crew behind the camera who all make the prep process so smooth and professional,” Sale said. “They make my job feel as easy as possible.”