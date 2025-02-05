Join the discussion.

Westport reacts to Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Andi Jacobs '26, Web Arts EditorFebruary 5, 2025
After 15 months of war, all sides of this conflict have seen devastating effects. (Graphic by Andi Jacobs ’26)

The square overflows with people: sisters, brothers, neighbors, strangers. All joined together, their eyes focus on one thing: the screen and the three girls broadcasted on it. When these girls, worn-out but smiling, step into Red Cross ambulances, the crowd cheers. A mere 50 miles away, fireworks greet white buses. Men climb atop them, celebrating their arrival.

These were the scenes in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square and Palestine’s border on Jan. 19 when Israel and Hamas completed their first round of hostage and prisoner exchanges.

“Hopefully, in the future, people will get a future that we [Americans] are blessed of having,” Megan Healy ’25 said. “We have freedom and rights; they should be able to also have that, too.”

On that day, Hamas released three Israeli hostages—Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher—in return for 90 prisoners. The prisoners that Israel is releasing were all detained for offenses related to Israel’s security; these offenses range from promoting violence to orchestrating terror attacks.

Since Jan. 19, there have been three more exchanges. Hamas released four hostages—IDF soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag—in return for 200 prisoners on Jan. 25. They then released three hostages—Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moshe—in return for 110 prisoners on Jan. 30. In the most recent exchange, Hamas released Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel in return for 183 prisoners.

“First, for the families who have suffered for 470 somewhat days, with their loved ones gone, and those individuals in God knows what type of situation, I hope that they will [all] come home,” Rabbi Michael S. Friedman said. “Second, [I hope] that the suffering of innocent people in Gaza will stop, and people will be able to start to rebuild their lives.”

These exchanges are part of a ceasefire deal that was announced on Jan. 16. The deal is currently in the midst of its first phase, which started on Jan. 19 and will last for six weeks. During this phase, Hamas will gradually release 33 of their 96 hostages, including two of their seven American hostages. Israel will release a number of Palestinian prisoners, gradually withdraw its forces from Gaza and send trucks of aid into Gaza. Displaced Palestinians will be able to return home. On Feb. 3, negotiations for the second stage began.

“I guess, there is a possibility of [the conflict ending]. I’m not necessarily super hopeful because I feel like it’s just a pause on some level,” AP World History teacher David Willick said. “I don’t know if the Israelis are content with how far they’ve gone, and I don’t think the Palestinians are ever going to give up.”

Already, the exchanges have not been perfect. Early into the ceasefire deal, there was an issue when Hamas did not release civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud on the second return, as was agreed upon. In response, Israel did not permit displaced Palestinians to return to Northern Gaza, failing to fulfill part of the deal. Thus, Palestinians gathered in protest in the east-west Netzarim corridor. When Israel fired warning shots at them, they unknowingly killed one man.

“It’s not something that you can just move on from because every single person I know has been affected by what has happened,” Mia Zibly ’26, who lived in Israel for most of her life, said. “It’s an ongoing conflict. It doesn’t resolve like that because there was one deal. There were deals before.”

Hamas has released videos of the hostages thanking them for good treatment, but those words were said while the hostages were held at gunpoint.

“I’m not necessarily sure that everyone wants peace. There are elements on each side that need the other to exist,” Willick said. “If you are Hamas, peace means that you have no reason to exist anymore. That is a problem that you don’t see mirrored in the exact same way on the Israeli side, but I think that Netanyahu’s political base would not be as solid if the war ended for good.”

Still, others are more hopeful about Israel’s determination to find peace.

“Israel doesn’t want to spend its time fighting a war in Gaza. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have been lost, have died,” Friedman said. “Israel doesn’t want to destroy the lives of Gazans. When that is the only thing that Israel feels it can do to stay safe, that’s what it’s going to do.”

Andi Jacobs '26
Andi Jacobs '26, Web Arts Editor
Taste testing, twirling and traveling are three things Arts Web Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 enjoys doing in her free time. She incorporates these activities into her writing, which brings her joy to journalism. “I enjoy writing food reviews because I love trying new things, especially food from different cultures which is also one of my favorite parts of traveling,” Jacobs said. Her love for journalism comes from wanting to inform readers of current events to create a more knowledgeable public. “It's really important for the world to have good journalists,” Jacobs said. “It keeps news exciting.”