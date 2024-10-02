Westport hosts annual Slice of Saugatuck festival

Audrey Curtis ’25 has been a member of Inklings since her sophomore year. As social media manager, she’s passionate about using technology to modernize journalism.

“I think we can make Inklings more appealing and get more people to listen and read what we’re talking about online,” Curtis said.

Beyond journalism, she excels in athletics, as captain of the varsity cross-country and track teams for all three seasons her senior year. She appreciates the balance sports brings to her life.

“I spend two hours every day, put my all into it,” she said, “and then get to do all my schoolwork feeling fulfilled.”