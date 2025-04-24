Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City

Sophia Jaramillo ’27 The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Project Runway” designer Christian Siriano officially closed his Westport Boutique, The Collective West, this Sunday on March 23, and relocated to New York City.

The Collective West, tucked along Post Road East, stood out with its modern elegance and unique selections from run-way-ready gowns to ready-to-wear pieces. For many, it became a local gem. Siriano expressed his appreciation in an Instagram video from @thecollective.west on March 13.

“ We’re gonna miss everybody. Thank you so much for all of your support,” Siriano said. “We hope to see you in New York City.” — Christian Siriano, Designer

Siriano also encourages residents to attend ‘One More Celebration’ on Wednesday, March 19 from 6-9 p.m, at the store, no RSVP required, where people can meet Siriano and enjoy fashion. “The Westport Lifestyle” magazine is sponsoring the event.

“Let’s give them the farewell they deserve—see you there,” The Westport Lifestyle magazine stated.

Although bittersweet, the transition to New York feels natural for the designer who dressed celebrities like Halle Berry and Queen Latifah for the Oscars earlier this month.

“I used to watch Project Runway,” Georgia Ratcliffe ’27 said. “It’s cool we had a designer from the show living in Westport.”

The lights will be dimmed at the Westport location, but the spotlight on Siriano is only growing brighter.