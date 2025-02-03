Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year

UCHealth Website Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.

According to the Chinese lunisolar calendar, Lunar New Year marks the start of a new year. Traditions include watching lion dances, lighting firecrackers and exchanging mandarin oranges, a symbol of prosperity and luck. As Lunar New Year begins, Fairfield County welcomes in the holiday with an array of events. From performances to authentic meals, it is easy for all Westport residents to celebrate.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Fairfield Museum: Free of charge and family friendly, the Fairfield Museum is honoring the Year of the Snake with a multitude of activities. Crafts such as designing your own paper lantern to making your own paper plum blossom branch will be available to all ages. Additionally, there will be a martial arts lesson and free food tastings from Retreat Sweets and Grumpy Dumpling Co. Plus, Westport AAPI Association will be co-hosting this event, an organization that works to “increase AAPI visibility and awareness throughout Westport.” This event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

During the Lunar New Year, food traditions are extremely significant, especially due to its ability to bring family together. Widely consumed dishes include nian gao, a rice cake dish, spring rolls and fish dumplings. In Connecticut, it’s not difficult to enjoy some authentic Chinese meals.

Mōlì – Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, Chinese restaurant Mōlì has its own fixed Lunar New Year menu, along with a lion dance taking place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The restaurant’s decor channels a 1940’s Shanghai and its menu offers authentic dim sum. Manager Nian Zhang said that Lunar New Year is “an opportunity to bring people together to honor a culture, community and new beginnings.”

Uncle Seven – A hidden gem, Uncle Seven resides on the top floor of The Sono Collection. While there aren’t any Lunar New Year specials, its menu features classics like lo mein and pork dumplings. It features its own dim sum menu, with dishes hard to find in neighboring Chinese restaurants.

