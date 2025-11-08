Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment

Ellie Kirkorsky ’28 Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?

Whatever happened to Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is a day when families and friends from all over gather around the table, share stories and express gratitude. It’s towards the end of November, when the crisp winter air is just starting to come in, but it seems like everyone forgot about it and skipped right to the December holidays. Stores are already filled with December holiday treats and decorations, but what about Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving cheer doesn’t have to be lost. The pumpkin spice and cinnamon smell fill up your house, as the turkey is being cooked by dad and the mashed potatoes are warming up in the oven. It’s silly that the December holiday gift list has already been written before we get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Everywhere you look, it’s twinkling lights, and December holiday decorations taking over.

“ It feels like Thanksgiving has turned into just a quick stop on the way to December, instead of a holiday of its own. — Ellie Kirkorsky '28

It feels like Thanksgiving has turned into just a quick stop on the way to December, instead of a holiday of its own. People are already talking about the holiday movies and putting trees up before the turkey is out of the oven! Thanksgiving deserves its own moment, a time to slow down, be with family and appreciate the little things. The laughter, the smell of fresh pie, football in the background, all of it makes Thanksgiving special in a way no other holiday can replace.

Maybe it’s time we bring the focus back to what Thanksgiving really means. It’s not about rushing to the big event, but about feeling thankful for the people and the moments that make life meaningful. So before you hang up the lights or turn on the holiday movie, feel gratitude and enjoy the warmth and togetherness of Thanksgiving!