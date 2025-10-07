Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us

Subscribe
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
One month in: How students are handling school
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Sophia Jaramillo '27, Paper EditorOctober 7, 2025
My day never really stops. Between APs, sports, clubs, jobs and the expectations we place on ourselves there’s barely room in my day to breathe.

That’s where my phone usually comes in.

For me, it feels like more than a device; it’s both a distraction and an outlet. I text between classes, scroll for a break and listen to music during my free period. Like many students, I use my phone to check out from the stress around me. So when Staples announced the new phone ban, I groaned along with everyone around me. It felt like just another pressure we didn’t ask for.

But if I’m honest with myself, my phone doesn’t really take the stress away. Half the time it magnifies it. It shows me the best version of everyone else’s life on social media while I am still figuring out my own. The more I sit with that, the more I think the phone ban might not be such a bad thing.

Every student at Staples lived through the pandemic at a formative age. We learned to rely on screens not just for school work, but for friendship, connection and even identity almost overnight. According to the National Library of Medicine, “nearly 29,000 children and adolescents found that daily screen time increased by 84 minutes per day (roughly a 52% increase) during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels.” We got used to that constant online connection with our friends and family, but in the process, some of the simpler ways of connecting were lost: talking to someone new, noticing someone sitting alone, laughing together in real time instead of through a screen. That shift changed my generation in a way that made us rely on our devices more than ever, not just for convenience, but for comfort.

Now, looking ahead at a school without my phone, I realize there might be something freeing about it. For the first time in years, we will be forced to put down our devices and actually speak to each other. We might strike conversations with people we would otherwise not talk to. We might start to notice smaller meaningful moments like extra smiles in the hallway. We might embrace awkwardness.

I know it won’t be perfect. I know I’ll miss my playlists and the easy distraction of scrolling. I may reach for my phone out of habit, but in that discomfort lies possibility. It will push me, and all of us to make that new connection, to engage in those small genuine moments.

High school is overwhelming and full of both pressures we choose and those placed on us. I don’t expect a phone ban to solve all of that. But if it nudges us to look up more, to be more present and realize we’re not navigating all this alone, then it’s not a punishment at all; it’s a reminder that the best connection has never been Wifi, it’s each other.

Paper Editor Sophia Jaramillo ’27 has strived to create connections and build communities for as long as she can remember. Through her counseling at Camp Compo, she continues to build relationships with those around her. “This was the first year I was a Counselor at Camp Compo,” Jaramillo said. “It was really cool to help inspire young kids.” This desire to build connections and inspire others is what led Jaramillo to Inklings. “The aspect about journalism that I love is how I can build connections with different people within our community,” she said, “and just using our voices to create impactful stories.”
