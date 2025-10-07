Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
One month in: How students are handling school
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college

Bianca Reidy ’26, Paper EditorOctober 7, 2025
Bianca Reidy ’26
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.

Phones have become the ultimate double-edged sword in high schools. On one hand, schools want to reduce distractions and help students stay focused in class. However, the new policy forcing us to lock our phones in lockers from bell to bell does not teach us responsibility. Instead, it sends a message to the students that the school officials are simply postponing the problem with phone use for students to face later on.

When we arrive on college campus, there will be no lockers to store our phones nor teachers to take them away. After graduation, the training wheels come off. This policy is far from helping us with reality. Instead, schools continue to seclude us in a bubble we are already in, making us feel even more isolated from the outside world.

Seniors specifically deserve better. We are about to manage our schedules, finances and futures. If seniors can drive, vote and apply to college, aren’t we able to handle a phone in our pockets?

What’s frustrating is the lack of recognition Staples students receive. We are ranked number one in the state, and that didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we are driven, capable and serious about our futures. If you’re a Staples student, you have already experienced the pressures of grades, GPA, and standardized tests. We have proven ourselves time and time again, yet instead of being acknowledged, we are grouped in with the rest of the nation’s high schoolers, even though Staples is different and more challenging than most schools in the country.  

From my understanding, the policy hasn’t helped anyone. The school has spent money fixing nearly 700 lockers just to enforce a rule that students aren’t guaranteed to use. In my four years at Staples, I have rarely seen phones cause major disruption in class. When teachers simply ask us to put them away-we do. What we do not need is a system built on restriction, all we need are rules. 

Why should staples follow the crowd when the student body has proved to be different? We are the top-ranked school in the state not because we follow , but because we lead with ambition and resilience. Staples High School should stop viewing us as part of the majority and start recognizing us as the minority- students who consistently rise above the norm and deserve a policy that reflects that.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Beyond "Gilmore Girls:" my favorite shows and movies that help me romanticize fall