Protein obsessions storm the internet; are we consuming too much?

Sydney Cordella ’28 Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.

“How much protein is in this?” This seems to be the question on everyone’s mind when picking what to eat. But are the cottage-cheese recipes getting out of hand? People aren’t just eating more grilled chicken; now, there’s protein ice cream, protein pasta and protein cake, all made with greek yogurt and whey powder.

Protein is essential for your diet, and if you are a workout machine, you may need more than average. But for most, these obsessed influencers are pushing people over the recommended limit. According to a nutritionist at Mayo Clinic, only 10% to 35% of your calories should be protein.

Consuming over these amounts has been overpopularized by social media, with influencers hyping a “healthy lifestyle”. However, too much protein can be extremely harmful to your health. An article by Harvard Health provides evidence that eating too much protein can cause kidney stones, heart disease and colon cancer, especially if most of the meat is red. In addition, overindulging on protein can lead to nutritional deficiencies elsewhere.

These factors shouldn’t shy you away from protein-rich foods, but everything needs to be in moderation. So, you should think twice before sharing the Tiktok praising people that consume 100 grams of protein in “what I eat in a day” videos.

Now, don’t feel guilty if your recipe lacks two scoops of protein powder or isn’t screaming “30g of protein” on the packaging. Your natural diet likely gives you all the protein you need to live healthily and happily. Whether it’s dairy, carbs, sugar, or protein, eating a little bit of everything is the healthiest thing you can do.