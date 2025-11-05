BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay

Subscribe
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
November 5, 2025
Students and staff at Coleytown Elementary experienced a two hour delay Nov. 3, after the Fairfield Country Regional Dispatch Center was alerted of an unexpected bomb threat at around 7:45 a.m., not very long before the school day began for elementary students.

 

“School officials told parents that while they do not believe the threat is credible, they are conducting a thorough review of CES,” 06880 reported.

 

The Westport Police Department (WPD) began a sweep around the school within thirty minutes of the report with the Stamford Police Bomb Squad. At that point, Coleytown Elementary families were notified of the situation. While Coleytown Middle, which is adjacent to the elementary school, conducted a shelter-in-place. Any staff or students already on campus, from Coleytown Elementary, were directed to stay inside the middle school until further notice.

 

At 9:10 a.m., the school was officially cleared, with no explosive devices found. The Westport Police Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate the incident.

 

“Coleytown Elementary was deemed safe, and normal operations will resume, with students expected to arrive between 10:45 and 11:00 a.m,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said. “The CMS shelter-in-place was lifted.”

At roughly 10:20 a.m., Scarice sent out a message in which he reported the timeline of precautions taken and expressed gratitude for the quick response of the WPD and everyone’s cooperation.

 

“I want to express my deep appreciation for the professionalism and swift coordination of the WPD, the leadership of our building administrators, and the dedication of our faculty and support staff, whose actions ensured the safety of everyone involved,” Scarice wrote. “[…] our prior experiences […] have made us well-prepared to respond quickly and effectively, as was demonstrated this morning.”

 

Some students, like Sophia Sinclair ’28, reflected on how unsettling this was for the community as a former Coleytown Elementary student.

 

“It’s very crazy and saddening that the school got a threat because I think most people think […] Westport and its schools is a very safe place, and for an elementary school to be threatened must have been very scary for parents,” Sinclair said. “When I was at Coleytown I always thought […] [the school] felt very welcoming and safe, and I think it would definitely be very shocking to me as a kid.”

About the Contributor
Zoya Gill ’28
Zoya Gill ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Zoya Gill ’28 is a people person. From teaching elementary schoolers kindness to bringing joy to others with baking, she loves making people smile. After joining Kool to be Kind her freshmen year, she found a love for inspiring others. “I remember when I was younger,” Gill said, “I enjoyed those meetings [being taught kindness].” Because she loves having an impact on others, Gill joined Inklings out of excitement to reach a broad spectrum of people. “My sister had been really committed when she joined,” she  said. “I had seen the way she saw writing which inspired me.”   
