Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
Italian teacher Luisa D’Amore shares her favorite Italian songs she plays for students
Staples student and staff share their every day soundtracks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut

Byline photo of Jasper Hultgren ’28
Jasper Hultgren ’28, Paper EditorOctober 23, 2025
Jasper Hultgren ’28
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School

Coleytown Middle School has now been hailed as the best public middle school in Connecticut according to the recent 2026 Niche school rankings released in early October. Out of the 296 middle schools in Connecticut Niche ranked, Coleytown was able to score first in best school and best teachers and was ranked as the 83rd best middle school out of the 25,606 schools Niche ranked in the entire United States.

Coleytown scored an A+ in academics, one of three standards that Niche grades their scores after. Niche calculates these numbers based on student proficiency in state assessments and from survey responses from students and parents. Coleytown got a 77% proficiency in both math and English, the two things that are tested for in Connecticut’s state test for middle schoolers, the Smarter Balanced test.

“The teachers were supportive, and the school felt new and fresh after the renovation after the mold,” Eli Abrams ’28 said. “But it didn’t really feel like it excelled in comparison to other schools like Bedford.” 

Coleytown also scored first in 2025 and second in both 2016 and 2017. While the school suffers from a low diversity score, only a B as a result of a large white student population, it makes up for that with an A+ in the teachers category. The school is reported to have a student to teacher ratio of 10:1, better than Staples’ 11:1 ratio. The high teaching score may also be a result of good teacher wages, where according to Niche the average teacher salary in Coleytown is $97,374. 

“The teachers were good and, you know, all the classes were good and stuff,” Alistair Mukhtar ’27 said. “The support you had from people at school [was] helpful.”

Graph of Niche rankings of Coleytown across the years (Jasper Hultgren ’28)

Westport Public Schools are often ranked highly on the Niche scores, not only with Bedford Middle School trailing behind Coletown in sixth place for Connecticut, but Staples also achieving the number one public high school for Connecticut this same year. Westport itself as a town ranks at an A+ with some of the highest scores possible for public schooling, nightlife, and family appeal. 

“Westport Public Schools are really great schools,” Hosna Nazeran ’27 said. “We’ve got a really great school system.”

About the Contributor
Jasper Hultgren ’28
Jasper Hultgren ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Jasper Hultgren ’28 joined Introduction to Journalism because of his love for writing and encouragement from his sister, who was already part of Inklings. After enjoying it, he decided to continue into Advanced Journalism.  “I really like learning about global conflicts and politics because I find it interesting how different countries interact and how to solve global disputes,” Hultgren said. Hultgren sees journalism as more of a personal passion than a career path. His real dream is to become an author.  “I really want to write a book when I’m older,” Hultgren said, “but it’s a hit-or-miss job.”
