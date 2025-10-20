A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment

Sophia Jaramillo ’27 As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.

Governor Ned Lamont is weighing a controversial proposal to use Connecticut’s public pension funds, including teacher and public-employee pension funds, to help purchase a WNBA team the Connecticut Sun. This is in an effort to keep the team in state.

The Connecticut Sun franchise began as an expansion team called the Orlando Magic in 1999 and was later bought under the Mohegan tribe ownership in 2003 where it was renamed and relocated. Now, after more than two decades of ownership, the tribe has put the franchise up for sale.

Lamont’s working plan aims to keep the team in Connecticut. This is after a Boston-based investment group offered 325 million in July, threatening to relocate the franchise by 2027. Several other bids have also emerged, including one reportedly tied to Wisconsin investors.

Under this concept, the state would not take full ownership of the team. Instead, pension funds could acquire a minority stake alongside private investors. However, the idea of using taxpayer backed pension money to buy a professional sports team has sparked debate.

Supporters of the proposal argue that WNBA is experiencing unprecedented growth, making the purchase a potentially effective investment. League viewership, attendance and merchant sales have surged in recent years, and team values have climbed dramatically. For example, the Indiana Fever, led by superstar point guard Caitlin Clark, grew by 273% in the last year according to Sportico.

Still, many teachers remain skeptical. The state’s pension system already faces a $37 billion shortfall according to Connecticut Mirror. For many teachers, the idea of investing in a sports team, even one growing in popularity, is dicey and could expose essential savings to unnecessary financial danger.

“It seems like investing in the WNBA is risky considering the importance of the pension funds to so many teachers,” AP Economics teacher Jonathon Shepro said. “What happens if the value goes down— will I not get my pension?”

Similarly, English teacher Kim Herzog shares this unease, reflecting the apprehension among educators who depend on the system for retirement security.

“[Buying a WNBA team] is not what that money is for. It seems unrelated and unnecessary,” Herzog said.

As discussions continue, the proposal brings up the question whether tax-payer backed pension funds should be used to support sport franchises. For now, Connecticut’s teachers and taxpayers are waiting to see whether Lamont’s proposal gains momentum, or fades under pressure.