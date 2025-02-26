Join the discussion.

Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
Compo Beach’s current playground, which will soon be completely renovated.
Westport Parks and Recreation announces rebuilding of the Compo Beach playground
Influenza cases rise nationwide as Covid-19 cases decrease. The influenza outbreak affects many students across the country, causing absences from school with symptoms of fevers, coughs, sore throats, and body aches.
Cases of the flu rise nationwide compared to previous seasons, impacts schools across nationwide
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
Everyone has a different concert preference, whether they like standing room only, designated seats, high energy crowds or smaller intimate crowds, there are many options to cater to each genre. (Graphic by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Exciting concert announcements and tours cater to plenty of audiences
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events

Katherine Phelps '25, Managing EditorFebruary 26, 2025
Photo contributed by Kate Berkley ’26
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.

Car thefts in Westport over the last year have been extremely prominent; however, in recent weeks, there has been an uptick in carjacking, leaving many civilians afraid that their car may be next. 

Earlier this month, a Mercedes Benz was stolen at an Exxon gas station on Post Road East, while the car owner was directly next to their vehicle. This situation was distressing for the car owner and highlights a broader issue of car theft, which affects not only individuals but the community as a whole. 

According to CT Insider, one thief in particular tried to flee from the police, taking such extremes like entering the Merritt Parkway in the wrong direction, coming head on into traffic. While there were no serious injuries, this behavior is a clear example as to how far individuals will go in order to steal a vehicle, ensuring that no vehicle is safe to be left unlocked in Westport. 

Westport is oftentimes viewed as being a considerably affluent area. As a result of this response, the town ultimately becomes more prone to instances like car thefts and break ins, and even home burglaries. Citizens become too relaxed, pursuing this idea that they do not need to lock their cars or doors because it seems unlikely that anything could actually go wrong. 

Kate Berkley ’26 was aware of the carjackings and her family automatically became more alert about this. Earlier this school year, two car thefts tried to break into their car while the family was inside their home. Luckily, the car was locked, resulting in the thieves fleeing the scene almost immediately. 

“It made me feel so scared watching [the video footage] of them trying to break into the car,” Berkeley ’26 said. “If the car was unlocked, they could have stolen something in the car, or the car itself.” 

Many Westport citizens are familiar with a video that was posted on 06880, which highlights the carjacking of an Aston Martin, resulting in two thieves following a Westport man back to his home located on Bayberry Avenue. While some people might believe that this solely was because this was a fancy car, they fail to recognize that numerous other vehicles have been broken into as well. It is vital to ensure that all cars are locked, and if granted access to, put in a garage with a code. In doing so, it is important to even double check that the vehicle is locked. 

Recently, an anonymous Staples student believed that they locked their car while at the gym, but were sorely mistaken when they returned to their car looking for their backpack, only to realize it was missing. 

“I tracked my computer through my phone, and saw that the location was at a random house in another town, and I immediately knew my car had been broken into,” an anonymous student said. “The gym’s cameras showed a car pull up next to mine and open my door while I was in the gym, but the quality was not good enough to catch the license plate of the car, therefore there was nothing we could do about it.”

Katherine Phelps ’25
Katherine Phelps ’25, Managing Editor
For Managing Editor Katherine Phelps ’25, Inklings has been in the family; she cites her sister, who was in Inklings from 2016-19, as her biggest motivator. “I wanted to follow in her journalist footsteps, and I think it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Phelps said. “I’ve found such a great hobby and friends out of it, and I love being the managing editor.” The commitment to her family continues in her time not spent with Inklings, or other activities like cheer. “I really like to hang out with my friends and family,” she said. “Just lowkey boring stuff like that.”