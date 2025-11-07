Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail

Assistant Business Manager Maddy Gray ’28 believes that taking Advanced Journalism will help her express herself more creatively.

“I’ve always liked writing more than reading in English, and other courses didn’t offer a more writing side,” Gray said.

Outside of school, she plays volleyball for both Staples and the Northeast Volleyball Club in Norwalk.

This past summer, Gray hand-painted a tote bag adorned with shells and beachy items she found on Pinterest. Additionally, she traveled around European countries.

“Because my parents are both British,” she said, “we went to England to visit my dad’s family and then to Italy to visit my mom’s.”