Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport

Social Media Manager Amelia Berkowitz ’27 is always in motion, whether it’s hitting a mean backhand or driving community change. Recently named president of the Connecticut branch of the nonprofit Project Happy Feet, Berkowitz’s drive for teamwork helps lead initiatives to donate used sports equipment to communities in need.

“Last year, we received a lot of equipment donations and donated them to another school in Connecticut,” Berkowitz said. “It felt good to be making a difference in someone else’s life.”

Teamwork is Berkowitz’s speciality, and while she plays a sport at Staples, she has found a lot of it through Inklings and through the role of social media manager.

“Tennis is an individual sport,” Berkowitz said. “That’s why it’s been amazing to find a sense of community through Staples.”