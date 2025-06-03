Paws and play: Annual dog fest brings pets, nonprofits to Westport

Paper Editor Phoebe Rosenberg ’27 is excited to gain freedom in Advanced Journalism.

“My goal is to have an outlet to talk about things I’m learning. There’s a lot of freedom in journalism,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg looks forward to exploring a new writing style in her Inklings career.

“I enjoy creativity and making my own decisions and choices and exploring different paths,” Rosenberg said. “You can […] write about something new and learn about something new.”

Rosenberg enjoys exploring creative outlets.

“I’m a big baker,” she said. “I want to start a baking business, and maybe make some money off of it.”