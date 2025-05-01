Categories:
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Anna Kercher ’25 and Sophia Reeves ’25 • May 1, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Anna Kercher ’25, Associate Paper Managing Editor
Anna Kercher ’25 is excited for her last year on Inklings as associate managing editor. Kercher has always enjoyed English in school. She first became interested in Inklings through her older sister. “I wanted to get involved. I was curious about it and I always liked writing,” Kercher said. Outside of Inklings, Kercher is on the girls’ volleyball team and is the youngest of three. Although she may not pursue journalism in the future, she appreciates Inklings for the friends she has made through it. “I like the community of Inklings,” Kercher said. “I met a lot of great people.”
Sophia Reeves ’25, Paper Editor
Storytelling, creativity and discipline are just a few of the essential traits that every successful dancer needs. This is a fact that Paper News Editor Sophia Reeves ’25 likely knows well given the amount of time she has spent in the art form. “I am a dancer. I’ve been for about 15 years,” Reeves said. And according to Reeves, journalism and dance have a lot more in common than one may originally assume. “I enjoy doing both…[you can add] a lot of [your style] to it, [just like] writing for Inklings,” Reeves said. “They’re both excellent ways of self-expression.”