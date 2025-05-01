Seniors reflect on April break trips

Anna Kercher ’25 is excited for her last year on Inklings as associate managing editor. Kercher has always enjoyed English in school. She first became interested in Inklings through her older sister.

“I wanted to get involved. I was curious about it and I always liked writing,” Kercher said.

Outside of Inklings, Kercher is on the girls’ volleyball team and is the youngest of three. Although she may not pursue journalism in the future, she appreciates Inklings for the friends she has made through it.

“I like the community of Inklings,” Kercher said. “I met a lot of great people.”